Headline: Alliance Health Not Renewing its Contract for Woodward Hospital. Health care is changing in Northwest Oklahoma as Alliance Health announces that it will not be renewing its lease after it expires on November 30,2023.
Alliance Health operates the hospital in Woodward along with a large footprint of many other specialty clinics and family health offices including a newly completed clinic on Oklahoma Avenue in Woodward. Alliance says it will continue to deliver health care for patients until that time. Alliance did not provide any reason for the action.
Woodward city leaders have made a commitment to finding a new operator for the hospital. The announcement was made by Alliance and the City of Woodward. City manager Shaun Barnett thanked Alliance for filling an important role in health care in the community since 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.