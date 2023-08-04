A report in July from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform found that 37 of Oklahoma's 78 rural hospitals are at risk of closing within the next few years.
The report cites 'serious financial problems", losses of inpatient services and low monetary savings as putting the facilities at risk. Many of the at-risk hospitals can only financially support themselves for the next six to seven years.
There are 24 of those rural hospitals that are at immediate risk of closure in the next two to three years.
But President and CEO of the Oklahoma Hospital Association Rich Rasmussen counters, " by approving Medicaid expansion in the state, it allows those rural providers to be able to have payment coverage for those who are uninsured and meet that income threshold for Medicaid expansion."
Voters in 2020 approved Medicaid expansion that will help rural hospitals across the state to stay open. The July report warns the main reason rural hospitals are at the risk of closing is insufficient payments from private health insurers, especially for primary care and emergency services.
About half of the services provided at rural hospitals are delivered to patients with private health insurance plans. Rural hospitals are often the largest employer so a closure would have a significant impact on small town economies and increase disparities for residents seeking care.
Rasmussen added, " if caregivers leave because there is no longer a hospital employment opportunity, you lose the benefit of them being homeowners, renters or purchasers in the community...it would result in patients having to travel further for their care of in event of an emergency."
At least 31 rural hospitals have closed nationwide since the start of 2020 according to the report. Clinton Regional Hospital is the most recent rural hospital to close in Oklahoma on December 31, 2022. The city of Clinton is working on getting the hospital reopened.
The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment is advocating for private health insurers to increase payments to cover the costs of primary and emergency care in rural areas.
The report added that rural hospitals should not have to make the difficult decision to give up inpatient care services to get higher payment for other services.
Editor Emeritus Pat McGuigan and Managing Editor Stacy Martin of The City Sentinel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.