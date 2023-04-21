OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City has launched a $2.6 million expansion of its emergency room thanks to the donation of Herman Meinders.
The expansion targets its northwest OKC location, adding square footage to the ER that to hold a CT scanner and room for more radiology equipment. Currently, ER patients in need of a CT scan have to be moved to a different floor to receive treatment.
Dr. Lance Watson, department chair of the emergency department at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City said the ER v now sees about 140 patients daily. The . “This project is so important because the quicker doctors can get a diagnosis the quicker they can address needs.
For our stroke patients, getting a CT scan that will lead to a diagnosis as quickly as possible is critical to decrease their chances of having long-term disabilities.
Officials say CT scans are also needed to treat patients with trauma, abdominal pain, chest pain, migraines and other neurological conditions.
“The hospital was built in the 1970s, long before we had much of the technology we use today in health care, But there’s no doubt having a CT inside the ER will be a huge advancement for patient care.
When construction is finished, the hospital says stroke patients will be taken directly from the ambulance into the CT scanner.
Meinders gave $2.6 million to fund the entire project through Mercy Health Foundation.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contribute to this report
