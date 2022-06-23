OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, July 9, the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum and the Oklahoma Route 66 Association will host the Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonyand the opening of a new exhibit, “Route 66 Transitions, 1981–1991: Jerry McClanahan’s First Decade of Route 66 Photography.” The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.
Beginning at 2 p.m., the Oklahoma Route 66 Association will induct two Oklahomans into the Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame. Inductions are held every two years for individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the promotion or preservation of Route 66.
The winners’ plaques will be unveiled with the others on display in the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum’s Hall of Fame, located in the WOW! exhibit room.
Immediately following the induction, the museum will hold an opening for the “Route 66 Transitions, 1981–1991: Jerry McClanahan’s First Decade of Route 66 Photography” exhibit. McClanahan is a noted Route 66 authority, artist and photographer. He first began photographing and mapping the route in 1981 on a trip from Texas back to visit his boyhood home in southern California.
“To me, Route 66 is a fascinating puzzle, an archeological dig of over 2448 miles, through over 7 decades of roadside Americana,” said McClanahan.
Born and raised in Oklahoma and currently living in Chandler, McClanahan captured many lost and forgotten scenes during this decade of decline and revival, some of which are presented in this exhibit for the first time, said event organizers.
In an article by Cecil Stehlin for Route Magazine, McClanahan stated, “I wanted to photograph Route 66, but I had to know which road it was first. And it was hard; there were no convenient Route 66 maps or guidebooks, I had to look at old road maps. I had to look at county maps, aerial photos. I had to go out and drive every exit in western Oklahoma. I would drive every Frontage Road in all directions until I would run out of concrete. Then I’d go and pick it up on the other side. Just adventures like that. So, it became a mission to find the road, photograph the road, and then paint the road.”
“I was lucky taking photos in ’81 and ’83 and ’86 and all these other years in the 80s and early 90s. I photographed things that just no longer exist, things that other roadies don’t even know about,” McClanahan told Stehlin.
The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state.
Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit okhistory.org.
McClanahan says the best state to see Route 66 in is Oklahoma. “it’s got a lot of Route 66 towns and attractions and museums. It’s just packed full of goodness. You start out at Miami, you have the Coleman Theater ... Just about every town in Oklahoma has something cool. And we’ve got the Blue Whale and the Round Barn, those are unique. We’ve got two great museums in Clinton and Elk City. We’ve got great stretches of road, where you can drive a long way on original Route 66.
“You can drive almost all the way across the state without being on the freeway,” he continued. There’s just a little section I guess, in Oklahoma City, where you have to hit a bit. But most of the time, you’re just on old Route 66.”
The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum is located at 2229 W. Gary Boulevard in Clinton. The museum galleries present the history and legends of Route 66 through the decades.
For additional information, contact Pat Smith at 580-323-7866 or rt66mus@okhistory.org.
