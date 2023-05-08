OU Health's Peggy and Charles Stephenson Oklahoma Cancer Center is one of only 71 centers in the U.S. to be a National Cancer Institute and the only one in Oklahoma.
On Friday May 5th the Center celebrated its designation as one of the top cancer facilities in the country.
Many who are battling cancer are all too familiar with the name and the center that treats patients who must face the disease. On Friday, William Poole was an honorary speaker at the event; Poole faced cancer 11 years ago at the center and as many have had to face the possibility of cancer returning Poole did. Poole said, "thanks to the power of prayer and my faith and some sooner magic I am cancer free.''
The battles of those who have the diagnosis are very difficult, life altering struggles that thanks to centers like Stephenson some hope can be found. While a patient is dependent on the medical care staff many times that personal faith can make a difference.
