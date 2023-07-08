Kickingbird Golf Club reopened to the public today after being closed for two years of renovations that cost $21 million.
The improvements include a larger clubhouse, an expanded covered and open driving range, and a new indoor teaching facility.
The driving range is lighted and open until 11 p.m. nightly and its the first in the state to be serviced by TrackMan Range, that means that golfers can log in through an app that will track all shots while they are practicing.
The Greens have been rebuilt, fairways have been widened and re-sprigged with Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass.
The upgrade includes the Lookout at Kickingbird, a new restaurant that will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Adjacent to the clubhouse is a 144-seat special events center.
City of Edmond Director of Golf Brian Soerensen said, " We have had for years-and continue to have-some of the most loyal players in the area if not the region...and for that reason when it came time to give our clubhouse, our course and facilities a fresh look we were committed to raising the bar.
"We want Kickingbird to redefine what people envision when they think of a municipal course. We focus strongly on the relational aspect of our business and our customers' overall experience, and we hope our new facilities will help us attain these initiatives."
Tee times can be reserved online at kickingbirdgolf.com.
