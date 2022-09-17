Like most Homeowners in Oklahoma, we are all aware that our soil moved and shifts with the changing weather. The clay soils here are prone to shrinking and expanding for a variety of reasons.
We find that soil beneath our homes create foundation movement because of three major causes: (1) poor compaction of the soil when the home was constructed, (2) drying and shrinking of the soil during drought, and (3) wetting and washout of soil causing weakness in the bearing capacity.
When the soils begin to move most will see signs of cracks in their brick or sheetrock. Doors and windows may begin to stick, or trim can start to separate.
These signs can be traced to a break in the foundation’s footing or stem wall. The reason is foundations are designed to spread the weight onto the soil below. When the soil moves your home can experience settlement.
For many Homeowner’s the traditional way to repair is using a structural pier system. A system that transfers the weight of the home onto a structural pier that is advanced deep into the soil below any movement from expansion and contraction.
But what if you are not experiencing this problem yet and you wish to be proactive? There is a great technique we use called deep soil injection that is an innovative way of preventing settlement from occurring in the first place.
Deep Soil Injection – a step beyond Structural Pier Systems
Deep soil injection is performed by using a high strength polymer that is injected deep into the soil.
Sometimes this can range between 6 - 7 ft. A long steel rod is driven into the soil from the outside of your home angled slightly to terminate below your footing. Then another is set around 3-4 ft. The High Strength Polymer called Poly Stabilization is injected into the soil first as a liquid.
It begins to soak into the soil thus filling cracks & crevasses that exist. Once the polymer is at capacity, it is allowed to cure within the soil, solidifying it within 20 minutes. This does so in a way the soil below the home is now reinforced and cannot shrink or swell due to changing temperatures or weather events. The product is environmentally safe and is manufactured using 90% recycled material. Most installations are complete within one day and now the soil beneath the home can stand up to the changing weather without the need for retrofitted structural piers.
So next time you are looking at your home, if you notice signs of movement, it may be best to address the cause rather than the symptom and prevent movement using deep soil injection.
If you have questions about this technique or are curious about the ways this may help you, feel free to visit vestafoundationsolutions.com or call 855-55-VESTA.
