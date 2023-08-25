The Dean McGee Eye Institute is working with OU Health to administer a cutting-edge treatment to reverse vision loss in patients. DMEI is just one of 17 centers in the U.S to provide it.
The new treatment is significant in that it is a milestone in the battle against Leber Congenital Amaurosis, a leading cause of inherited blindness in children.
The blindness is attributed to LCA is caused by mutations that are set into motion by cascade of events, resulting in the degeneration on retinal cells and a progressive loss of vision. Children with mutations in both copies of the RPE-65 gene begin to experience vision loss as early as five years old, eventually leading to blindness.
There is hope for those with functioning retinal cells that remain. LUXTURNA, an innovative gene therapy, will offer a chance to reverse vision loss. It uses a harmless virus to deliver a normal copy of the RPE-65 gene to the retinal cells, allowing them to produce the necessary proteins and restore the ability to preserve and improve visual function.
Dean McGee has partnered with OU Health Pharmacy and the OU Outpatient Surgery Center to offer the new treatment. Vitreoretinal surgeons, Dr. Razek G. Coussa, and Dr. Vinay A. Shah will lead the program.
Patients who qualify for LUXTURNA will no longer have to travel long distances for this new treatment. A generous contribution from Christian Kanady, the founding partner of Echo Investment firm,made it possible for Dean McGee to purchase specialized visual function equipment that is required to provide the treatment.
The Dean McGee Eye Institute continues to put Oklahoma City on the map as a leader in specialized vision care and cutting-edge treatments.
LUXTURNA is just the first step in DMEI's plan to establish a center of excellence in providing care for patients with LCA. This center will be the first of its kind in Oklahoma with a vision of attracting researchers, clinicians, and patients worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.