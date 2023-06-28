Kids Space Playground is open after five years of construction and planning at 1403 North Center Avenue in Shawnee Oklahoma.
The biggest and best outdoor playground is complete, and it looks like it was well worth the wait and it is a kids dream come true. With seven and a half acres of fun for all ages,
The playground has playground equipment and features for all ages with abundant shade and seating with incredible amenities.
There are the usual things like swings and slides but there's also basketball, pickleball courts, cornhole, giant checkers, ping pong, and more.
The playground has its own Ninja course and 40-yard dash, a huge picnic pavilion with grills on site a perfect place for a weekend cookout and lots of family fun.
The play space opens just in time for the whole family to get out and enjoy the outdoors this summer.
