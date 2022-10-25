OKLAHOMA CITY – For the past 23 years, Other Options, Inc., has partnered with hundreds of volunteers to prepare and deliver complete Thanksgiving meals to Oklahomans living with HIV and AIDS.
“On April 7, 2022 our lights got a little dimmer as we lost a bright shining star of a human being - Scotty Irani. We lost you too soon but we know Other Options/Cookies Thanksgiving will carry on your legacy,” said Mary Arbuckle, Executive Director of Other Options, Inc.
“We will be renaming Cookies Thanksgiving to Scotty & Cookie’s Thanksgiving,” Arbuckle added.
Scott Irani, a restauranteur, leader in the Oklahoma LBGTQ community, activist, and the true founder of Cookie’s Thanksgiving, passed away last April.
“Because of circumstance out of our control, Other Options will not be doing the feed 1000 meals this year,” said Arbuckle. “Instead we will be giving clients the fixings to do their own holiday meals, but for those that are in emergency housing or on our delivery list they will be getting their Thanksgiving meal prepared.
“If you do not know why Scotty started Cookie’s Thanksgiving let me share his story that he shared in 2006,” Arbuckle told the Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“At the end of the 90's I had just opened Scotty's Restaurant in Nichols Hills Plaza,” Irani told Mary. “That was an exciting time in my life and it was also a very sad time. A week before Thanksgiving I lost a very special friend in my life from complications of AIDS.”
While attending culinary school in Rhode Island, Irani met Eric on a “very lonely Thanksgiving Day.”
“I wasn't going home for Thanksgiving because I was a bad ass 22 year old claiming independence,” Irani recalled.
Eric, was a 19 year old attending the Rhode Island School of Design, who had been recently diagnosed with HIV, and was told by his family in Washington not to come home.
“I remembered that Thanksgiving we spent together as strangers in a bar eating cheese sticks and sharing family stories... and how being alone on Thanksgiving wasn't so bad at that moment,” Irani said. “We were each other's friend and family by the time we parted ways.
A few years later, Irani received a phone call while at his restaurant in Oklahoma City from Eric's mother saying that he had passed from pneumonia.
“Remembering all of that is when I knew I wanted to help others who might be alone or not welcomed home during the holidays,” Irani told Mary.
It was suggested that Irani contact his friend Jim Roth, who was president of the Winds House at the time. Irani then offered his services to cook Thanksgiving dinner for the residents of the Winds House, which provides supportive and transitional housing for individuals and families living with HIV and AIDS.
“The next year I wanted to do more and Jim suggested I get in touch with the fascinating, energetic, compassionate, go get'er named Cookie Arbuckle at Other Options,” Irani said. “Her exact words in that breathy high pitched voice and without hesitation was, ‘You wanna do what? Oh my gosh... yes!’ So off we ran.” Irani stated.
Mary’s mother, Cookie Arbuckle, founded Other Options and Friends Food Pantry in 1988, which is the only free food source in the 405 and 580 area codes for the HIV population in Oklahoma.
According to Irani, “Every year after it was Cookie, Mary, myself, and a handful of volunteers meeting up at Scotty's Restaurant early on Thanksgiving morning, cutting pies, breaking up into teams, dishing up the delivery meals, and heading out to let some fine people know... We see you, we know you, we care about you, and you are not alone on Thanksgiving.”
After Irani sold his restaurant, he recalled Robert Painter, also a restauranteur and now board member of Other Options, “in his constant giving way” along with Mary taking the reins of Other Options after Cookie's passing and becoming just as hard working, dedicated, and compassionate as Cookie. “[They] took these meals and made them an Oklahoma City Thanksgiving tradition,” Irani said.
Irani gathered volunteers to help in the Thanksgiving effort, which he named “Cookie’s Thanksgiving”.
‘Ideally, as I said every year, I looked forward to a day where there are people who do not need these meals, but unfortunately that hasn't happened,” Irani said.
“Cookie's Thanksgiving will send out an estimated 1000 meals this year. They could really use your help,” was his repeated outcry for support.
“If you are able, if you are inspired, if you recognize that we are all our brother and sister's keeper, please do what you can to help,” Irani said. “Donate your time, donate food items, donate whatever funds you can spare to help Cookie's Thanksgiving and the hundreds of volunteers who help out every year, show a little love to the men, women, children and families living with HIV/AIDS in the Oklahoma City and surrounding cities area.”
Arbuckle says to this day, “I'm thankful for you, Scotty, and for the great team of volunteers with Cookie's Thanksgiving.’
Other Options will be accepting donated canned food items such as green beans, corn, broth, and cranberry sauce Monday – Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Items on the wish list include: Turkey gravy mix 0.87 oz. (McCormick or other brand), stuffing mix – 6 or 12 ounce (Stovetop of other brand), whole turkeys, bone-in, skin-on turkey breasts, spiral hams, and bone-in or boneless hams.
To make a donation to Scotty & Cookie’s Thanksgiving, visit otheroptionsokc.org. Checks and food donations can be delivered or sent to 3636 NW 51st St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112. To fill one of the volunteer opportunities, call 405-605-8020.
In his obituary, Irani is quoted as saying, “Listen to your body. Take seemingly innocent signs that persist as something that can be serious. You don’t want cancer. But if it happens to darken your doorstep, you fight like hell! I’ll never pass by someone fighting cancer, or someone who has survived, without giving them a pat on the back. I know what you’re going through and what you’ve fought so hard for to survive. I will always have your back.”
Arbuckle added, “Scotty, I know you and Eric are reunited and you two will be together every Thanksgiving,”
