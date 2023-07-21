How did the editors know that I love Junk Food! Recently I wrote a story about the high price of grapes in the supermarket where I compared it to the grapes of wrath. The cost of food is not fun but I am thankful for today, National Junk Food Day.
Oklahoma's favorite snack according to casinos.com is Cheeze-it, pringles, and skittles.
Whoever thought this one up needs to get the presidential medal of freedom for the joy Junk Food creates for connoisseur's like me. As I sit here writing and munching on a bag of chips.
It is a day to kick your diets to the curb - but seriously a research analytics team through casinos.com looked at google trends over the last 12 months (July 17, 2022-July 16th, 2023, to find out what each state's favorite junk food was. Fast food restaurants were excluded from the study.
Sour Patch Kids are the nation's favorite snack but skittles, pringles, and starburst all did very well in the survey. We have morphed into a sugar centered society but at least we all get one day to celebrate our affinity and love for snacks.
