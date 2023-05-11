- Oklahomans can go 9 days without coffee.
- ... and 22 days without booze.
- Infographic showing 'crave culture' across America.
It's no secret that Americans love their coffee and alcohol. From early morning pick-me-ups to after-work drinks, these beverages are staples in our daily routines. Whether you're a coffee aficionado or a connoisseur of craft beer, there's no denying that coffee and alcohol hold a special place in the hearts of many Americans. But just how much do we love these beverages? A lot it seems. That is according to a survey of 4,000 respondents by CraftCoffeeSpot.com with some interesting results…
The average Oklahoman admits they can go just 9 days without their beloved cup of joe. It’s safe to assume that after that point, our energy levels and productivity might take a major hit. It seems that without our caffeine fix, we may be more likely to call it a day. As the (not that) old saying goes, "no coffee, no workee…”
When it comes to alcohol, our relationship is only a little less dependent. The average drinker in Oklahoma can only go 22 days before they need booze. Perhaps this isn’t surprising - alcohol has embedded itself in American culture since the beginning of the republic. The BadaBing, Joe’s, The Speakeasy, there is never a shortage of places to grab a drink in America – there are approximately 70,000 bars in the country.
This means that, combined, Oklahomans can only go 16 days without caffeine or booze.
By state, the most dependent on coffee and alcohol are in New Hampshire and Virginia. Granite Staters can last just two days without coffee, while Virginians can make it 11 days before they need an alcoholic beverage.
People were also surveyed to find out if there was a cap on our love of coffee – asking what is the maximum price they would be willing to pay for their favorite cup of ‘java’. Interestingly, the average coffee drinker is willing to pay up to $5.57 for just one cup!
Finally, respondents were quizzed on their favorite way of making coffee at home. The results were as follows:
1. 41% of respondents said they use a pod coffee machine.
2. 39% said a drip coffee maker.
3. 13% said an espresso machine.
4. 7% said pour over coffee.
"Coffee and alcohol have become an integral part of American culture, enjoyed by millions of people every day. The popularity of coffee, in particular, is a testament to its rich history, versatility, and unique flavor profiles. Whether enjoyed in the morning, afternoon, or evening, coffee has become a staple in many Americans' daily routines, providing a much-needed boost of energy and comfort. While alcohol also has its place in American culture, there is an evident growing demand for high-quality coffee - from specialty roasts to artisanal brewing methods, Americans are exploring the many facets of coffee and embracing it as a part of their daily lives” says Marko Lazarevic, Founder & Editor in Chief at CraftCoffeeSpot.com
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.