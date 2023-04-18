Café do Brazil, 440 N.W. 11th, will close its doors April 29 after serving the community for 17 years, its ownership said in a Facebook post. The owner of the restaurant, which serves regional Brazilian cuisine, indicated she wishes to retire.
"I have decided to leave vertically instead of horizontally," the post said. "But always said to myself that I would be taking a different route when I turn 65,
She added.
"...so many blessings from this community, who embraced me and my culture, when back in 1994 not very many people had even heard of Brasil, neither knew where it was located, nor what the cuisine was about, but little by little they were flocking in for black beans and rice, feijoada, our so popular cheese bread, or just coming in to listen to the beats of Bossa Nova, on Saturday mornings."
"So I am saying adios this way for now but if you get the chance please try to come by and say good bye in person before the 29th if you can."
Apparently the restaurant was hit hard by the Covid pandemic.
