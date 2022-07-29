Midwest City, Oklahoma -- Rose State College Workforce Development will be sponsoring free D-level (entry-level) water and wastewater classes Aug. 22-25 to community members who are not currently working in the water/wastewater industry.
The first qualifying 18 applicants to complete the necessary paperwork will be accepted to participate in the classes and applications are due by Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The program is described as a "free four-day class" which "offers opportunity to earn certification for high-paying, in-demand careers."
Minimum qualifications for participation include:
● Must be 18 years of age
● Have a High School Diploma or GED
● Valid OK Driver’s license
● Must be able to pass a drug test and background check
● Must be able to lift 50-100lb.
Students who pass their two Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) tests are then welcome to visit the job fair at Rose State on Friday, Aug. 26.
Midwest City Public Works, Veola, Inframark, City of Norman Public Works and the City of Bethany will all attend the job fair and have agreed to reimburse Rose State for all fees associated with class instruction and testing/licensing fees ($600 value per attendee) for each employee hired from this training session.
Starting wages after passing those two DEQ classes and respective certification tests can be $15.85-$32.35 hour.
“Many industry partners are currently looking for licensed operators right now,” Rose State Senior Director of the Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity Whitney Kolb Alvis said.
“This is our way of trying to partner with the industry to take on the upfront risk associated with training and licensing fees for those in the community interested in beginning a career in this in-demand field.”
To apply for the water and wastewater classes in August, contact Kylene Glidewell at (405) 733-7392 or kglidewell@rose.edu by Wednesday, Aug. 3.
About Rose State College: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State now welcomes more than 13,000 students each year. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 20:1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing and is among the lowest cost of tuition in the state of Oklahoma.
