OKLAHOMA CITY – Sunbeam Family Services once again spread holiday cheer through the 22nd annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday program. At this year’s Holiday Party, held on Dec. 3, local law enforcement brought holiday joy and toys to more than 400 grandchildren.
There was also a special appearance by Santa and the Grinch.
“Oklahoma City Police Department is proud to serve our Grandparents that are Raising their Grandchildren,” said Sheryl Presley, TRIAD coordinator. “We appreciate all our donors and officers and civilians that donate. We really enjoy giving back to our community!”
Established in Oklahoma County in 1997, TRIAD is a National Sheriffs Association (NSA) program which partners the County Sheriff's Office, local police departments, seniors and community partners together with the goal of educating seniors on the latest crimes and scams to reduce and prevent crimes against senior adults.
This program is sponsored by Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Sunbeam Family Services, organization’s that embrace the giving spirit by raising donations to provide holiday gift cards to grandfamilies.
Donations from the community, including Walmart Giving and the Oklahoma Recyclers Association, also helped make this program possible.
“The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is so excited to partner with Sunbeam Family Services for the 22nd annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Program” Sheriff Tommie Johnson said, “With rising inflation and the lingering effects of COVID, this will be an especially difficult year for grandfamilies, and we are thrilled to be able to help.”
In addition to the Holiday Program, Sunbeam helps grandfamilies year-round through individualized support and education, support groups, connection to resources, mental health services and connection with Sunbeam's early care and education services.
A portion of the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program costs are met by state and federal Older Americans Act (OAA) funds from Areawide Aging Agency and Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) Aging Services Division.
For more information about Sunbeam's Grandparents Raising Grandchildren services visit sunbeamfamilyservics.org, email carenavigator@sunbeamfamilyservices.org, or call 405-605-7090.
Sunbeam invites the public to join them in giving hope this holiday season. Through December 31, donations made to Sunbeam will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $25,000 – thanks to the McLaughlin Family Foundation.
Founded in 1907, Sunbeam’s mission is building brighter futures with all children and families. A United Way of Central Oklahoma Community Partner, Sunbeam is one of Oklahoma’s longest-serving nonprofits.
To make a donation, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org or call 405-609-1755. To learn more, visit SFSok.org.
