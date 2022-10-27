Oklahoma City Utilities customers who need help paying a water or wastewater bill may now turn to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services for help, the government of Oklahoma City noted in a press release this week.
Customers who need assistance may apply through the agency’s website at OKDHSLive.org.
The City of Oklahoma City partnered with Oklahoma Human Services to provide bill pay assistance for eligible customer households as part of their Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
According to the government's press release, "Priority will be given to households with elderly or disabled individuals, or with children under five years of age. Only one payment per year, per qualified household is allowed for each program. Payments may only go toward the water and wastewater portion of a customer’s bill. Payments may not be applied toward trash and recycling, storm water monitoring, EMSA, or other service charges."
Two programs are available:
* The non-emergency water bill pay program provides a one-time payment per federal fiscal year for households who meet the income and resource guidelines outlined by Oklahoma Human Services.
* The water crisis program provides assistance with a one-time payment per federal fiscal year for households who meet the income and resource guidelines outlined by Oklahoma Human Services, and have a verifiable water crisis, disconnected service, or will be disconnected within 72 hours.
Income Eligibility guidelines explained
To qualify for the program, the maximum monthly gross income per household is:
1 person: $1,473
3 people: $2,495
4 people: $3,007
5 people: $3,518
6 people: $4,029
7 people: $4,541
8 people: $5,052
For more information and to apply, visit OKDHSLive.org.
