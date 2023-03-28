Here's the 'What, When, Where, Who for the Oklahoma Association of Realtors® Capitol Conference set for today and tomorrow.
WHAT: REALTORS® from across the state will join the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® for the annual Capitol Conference. This conference gives REALTORS® the ability to hear policy updates that could directly impact real estate in Oklahoma.
REALTORS® will have the opportunity to share their views on bills that the legislature is voting on, create relationships with legislators and network with Oklahoma REALTORS®.
On Tuesday, March 28 (TODAY) there is a governance meeting with a local board president sounding board, lunch with executive committees and a board of directors meeting.
On Wednesday, March 29, more than 200 attendees will gather to listen to speakers and panelists to promote the current legislative session.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE:
● Tuesday, March 28. Embassy Suites Downtown Medical Center, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
741 N Phillips Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104, Chicken N Pickle, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 8400 N Oklahoma Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73114
● Wednesday, March 29, Embassy Suites Downtown Medical Center, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
741 N Phillips Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Then, Oklahoma State Capitol, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., 2300 N Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73105
WHO:
● The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® CEO and President Jessica Hickok, and REALTORS® from across the state
● Speakers:
Senators Joe Newhouse and George Young, Wednesday, March 29, at 8:35 a.m.
Senator Paul Rosino and Representative Tammy West, Wednesday, March 29, at 9:30 a.m.
Emily Crouch, Caylie Holman and Monica Wittrock, Wednesday, March 29, at 9:50 a.m.
Reese Gorman, Ward Curtin and Evan Handy, Wednesday, March 29, at 10:40 a.m.
Keynote Speaker Executive Director of Oklahoma History Center, Trait Thompson, Wednesday, March 29, at 12:20 p.m.
