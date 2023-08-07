The Oklahoma City Airport Trust and City Council embraced a resolution to raise the rates of all parking facilities at Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA). The rate increase is necessary to fund numerous improvement projects and the future expansion of parking facilities.
Rates will increase for Long-term surface lot, covered parking, and parking garages. Hourly parking will no longer offer the first hour for free. The change will take place September 1.
Director, Department of Airports Jeff Mulder said, " Our covered parking facilities fill up on a regular basis, and the expansion of our covered parking product will help meet the demand and level of service customers are looking for."
Over the next five years, the Trust is planning the following parking facility capital improvements:
- Construct a new semi-covered surface parking lot (lot 4) to provide new public parking.
- Upgrades to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems in the elevator vestibules in the long-term Blue garage, and tunnel walkway for improved passenger experience and system functionality.
- Upgrades to the long-term Blue Garage to improve the water tightness from the 4th floor, general painting, and architectural improvements to the elevator stations.
- Design and construct a new parking garage to help provide more covered parking.
The cost of these new additions is approximately $54.10 million and will help alleviate the existing parking constraints and improve the Airports customer experience. The current WRWA parking rates were compared to other airports of similar size and found to be comparatively low. The last time the parking rates were increased was 2019. Even with the new rate increase, nationally WRWA parking costs remain lower.
|New Rates
|Old Rates
|Hourly
|$15/day
|$18/day
|Garage
|$15/day
|$18/day
|Premium
|$25/day
|$18/day
|Economy
|$6/day
|$6/day
|Long-Term
|$8/day
|$7/day
|Covered
|$12/day
|$9/day
