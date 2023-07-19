The efforts of the City of Oklahoma City to expand the availability of dedicated b+ike lanes, and bike-based infrastructure has slowed down.
Some in the local cycling community don't think that enough has been done by the city to orient drivers how to share or navigate the new lanes.
At least one dangerous situation for a cyclist on the bike lanes resulted from the lack of public driver education about the lanes.
Maps 4 allocated $22 million specifically for the construction of bicycle lanes and related bicycle facilities. With so many cyclist-focused city projects now taking shape all over town, there are more opportunities for motorists to learn how to interact with cyclists that are sure to be encountered on these new bike paths.
On Classen Blvd. th7\]e driving lanes had to be modified and reduced from six lanes to four between NW 10th and NW 16th, and some say that the city has not done enough to educate motorists about the changes.
Local biking advocate Shawn Wright said, " I have nothing but respect for the city workers making this work happen, but communication all around on bike lanes going in needs to improve a lot."
The Classen lanes are the most visible and heavily used bike lanes in Oklahoma City and even though the lanes were announced shortly before breaking ground the messaging to alerting drivers of the changes and how to interact with cyclists was minimal.
Some drivers are still clearly confused.
