Oklahoma City is closer to having its own rapid transit bus service as a December launch date is approaching.
In preparation, passenger platforms are being built, most of the 40 foot natural gas powered buses have been delivered, and bus drivers are being trained. The city is also in the process of hiring 40 positions specifically for the new service.
The high-speed routes will make traveling more convenient for people living and working along the 9.5-mile route, which sports a $29 million price tag. The high-speed project is being paid for by a U.S. Department of Transportation grant and matching money from the City of Oklahoma City.
When completed the new high-speed routes will connect downtown Oklahoma City and the Lake Hefner area with improved access. There will be an adjustment period for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and other users especially during peak driving times.
The new system is much like a rail system that will get riders to where they need to go faster with fewer stops. The new buses have upgraded seating and Wi-Fi access.
The bus stops will feature covered and lighted shelters with benches, handrails and bike racks so far 18 bus shelters have already been installed. A park and ride surface parking lot is being constructed at Northwest Expressway and Meridian that will have 50 parking spaces.
