Oklahoma has a board that reviews cases of domestic abuse that end in homicide and is acting to prevent future such outcomes.
In the most recent annual report the total number of homicide victims due to domestic abuse was at 118, in 2012 it was 88.
The increase is concerning to the board members who make recommendations to the legislature and governor to change the outcomes.
The 2022 report recommended:
- Adding a representative for the Department of Corrections to review the board.
- Training law enforcement on lethality assessment protocols.
- Protecting children who witness domestic violence.
Officials say that the lack of resources and enforcement sometimes stand in the way of solutions. The board looks at cases that involve family annihilators where the perpetrator takes out everybody.
The board attributes the increases partly to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.