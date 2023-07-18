Dear Editor,
The execution of Jemaine Cannon, to take place Thursday, July 20, is another example of someone terribly abused as a child, who perpetuates that violence in their own lives. Arrested in 1995 for the murder he committed, Cannon was examined and diagnosed as having PTSD resulting from childhood trauma. The jury had the option of sentencing Cannon to “Life Without Parole,” but chose death instead.
The sentence of “Life Without Parole” should more properly be called a sentence of “Death in Prison,” because the convicted one will never be released. For a host of reasons, more juries and prosecutors are seeking the LWP - Life Without Parole - alternative.
One reason is that it saves so much money. Every sentence of death brings expensive appeals at several levels: state, federal, and often the Supreme Court. The appeals take decades, while the convict is housed on “death row,” the most expensive incarceration, because extra security and staff are required. Experts agree that, for every sentence of LWP, the state will save a million dollars, or more.
The nations of the European Union must all have abolished capital punishment. The US is one of the few developed countries still executing people. When the terrible childhoods of most murderers are considered, alternatives to death seem more merciful. The time is long past when Oklahoma, and the US, should abolish the death penalty, forever.
Nathaniel Batchelder is director of The Peace House in Oklahoma City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.