The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City is set to host its third annual Expungement Expo hoping to help about 1,000 people get a clean slate of criminal records.
The expo is from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on June 24th at the Metro Technology Center, 1900 Spring Lake Drive.
The expo will have 25 volunteer attorneys who will help clients at the event to file petitions to expunge and lead the way in navigating the complicated court systems free of charge.
Also, at the expo will be about 20 organizations, non-profits, and second-chance employers dedicated to assisting those with criminal records will also be at the event.
Expungement is the destruction of or the sealing of a criminal record which prevents the public from seeing the record. Expungement is valuable in that it opens numerous opportunities for people to start over and get good jobs. Many face discrimination based on their past which can also make it very difficult to get good housing.
Jabar Shumate the Urban League of Oklahoma City’s Vice President of Community Convening and Social Justice said, “There is definitely a different type of treatment for our clients who’ve been justice-involved…what we’re trying to achieve is eliminating those barriers.”
To be eligible people must have been acquitted, arrested but not charged, had charges dropped, their conviction overturned, received a pardon, cleared of a crime by DNA or someone else committed a crime using their name.
The process usually takes six months and anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000. On the day of the event, volunteer attorneys will begin processing cases which will provide some hope to those needing help to get started on what could be a life-changing event for them.
An estimated 94% of those who are eligible for it don’t because they cannot afford it. This event is free.
Events like this are important to many people and their families to help them move past the trauma of having a record.
