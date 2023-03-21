Fentanyl is the deadliest and most widely available illicit (unlawfully used) opioid in Oklahoma. In Oklahoma, fentanyl-related deaths increased 118.2% from 2020 to 2021. Cheaply priced - and 100 to 1,000 times more powerful than morphine or heroin - fentanyl overdoses and deaths are an epidemic, with Oklahoma in crisis mode, law enforcement officials told the City Sentinel.
And drug dealers no longer stand on street corners, but rather sit in pockets and purses on personal cell phones. Youth and college age Americans - or any age for that matter - can order illicit drugs on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms, and e-commerce websites, and have the orders delivered to their front doors. Snapchat apparently plays a major role in distribution of illicit drugs, with parents trying to pressure Snapchat to intervene in the deadly problem.
Drug cartels are using social media, and they are recruiting a lot of high school and college kids to move their products.
Exacerbating the issue is that black market counterfeit pills are more lethal and more accessible than ever. DEA labs show that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.
Oklahomans may be unwittingly ingesting fentanyl when they use methamphetamines, counterfeit pills that are illicitly sold as Vicodin, OxyContin, OxyCodone, Percocet, Xanax, and Ecstasy, or mixed with illegal drugs such as cocaine.
Distributors add fentanyl to heroin, thus greatly increasing their profits while maintaining product “quality.” It's not unusual for illicit drug organizations to purchase fentanyl, using it as a cutting agent in heroin, or pressing the powder into pills resembling prescription pills.
Fentanyl is easier and cheaper to produce than heroin. In Oklahoma, most of the pills are blue and stamped to look like 30 mg OxyCodone.
Overdoses linked to fake prescription pills continue to increase in Oklahoma, and most counterfeit pills seized in Oklahoma contain fentanyl.
In 2020, U.S. drug overdose deaths drastically increased, surpassing 100,000 for the first time. The increase was driven largely by the rise in fentanyl, with Mexican drug cartels producing fentanyl and methamphetamines and distributing the illegal products throughout the U.S.
Fentanyl cannot be tasted or smelled, nor does it have a specific look. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs in overdose deaths. Even small doses can be deadly.
Oklahoma had seen a steady increase in fentanyl cases from 2017 to 2019, with around 30 cases per year. A sudden spike took place in 2020 with 122 cases for the year. In 2021, cases increased to 152. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN) said this trend will likely continue. OBN seized 50,507 fentanyl pills in 2020, and they seized 54,593 in 2021.
Mexican cartels obtain drugs, primarily sourced from China, create products, and then illegally move the products into the U.S.
Canadian County Sheriff Chris West, who has labeled the monumental problem as a terrorist attack on the U.S., said every state in the U.S. is now a "border state" because the problem is in every state. West also said the U.S. is dealing with what is now known as transnational criminal organizations. These organizations, from other countries, either operate outside the U.S. or within its borders. https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/cartels-waging-deadly-war-on-americans-its-happening-where-you-live-oklahoma/article_1648dfac-c849-11ed-b300-c76061885b99.html.
West said marijuana is a small part of what's now being moved into Oklahoma, along with methamphetamines and heroin. But he said the latest big thing in drugs is fentanyl. "It's a killer," West said.
West is vice president of the National Sheriffs' Association, and he is also the past president of the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association, and he currently sits on three NSA committees: Homeland Security; Drug and Narcotics Committee; Awards Committee. He is also the vice chairman of the CLEET Council with the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
West asserted Oklahoma's criminal justice reform is part of the reason for the flood of illicit drugs into Oklahoma. Through a ballot initiative in 2016, Oklahomans passed State Questions 780 and 781.
"With SQ 780 and SQ 781, they took 60 felonies, including drug felonies, and turned them into misdemeanors and emptied our prisons, and said, 'Look how great we're doing. We don't have as many people in prison,'" West said. https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/new-comprehensive-report-tells-oklahoma-s-criminal-justice-reform-story/article_fd1a8bca-38dd-11ed-9d3c-07eafd885fe6.html
SQ 780 changed the classification of simple drug possession crimes from felony to misdemeanor, and raised the dollar amount that determines whether property crimes are a felony or misdemeanor from $500 to $1,000. The goal of SQ 780 and SQ 781 was to reduce Oklahoma's prison population and provide funding that would allow communities to address mental health and substance abuse issues.
Many advocates of criminal justice reform, equally concerned about the fentanyl crisis oppose returning low level offenders first time offenders to felony status.
West said federal administration policies are preventing our front-line law men and women from doing their jobs. As well, West said the U.S. needs to finish building the wall on our border with Mexico. He said, "they quit building the wall on the southern U.S. border, and we have catch and release. Our border isn't secure."
Most policy analysts agree Oklahoma and the U.S. have been in an opioid epidemic since the 1990s. But in the 2010s, Oklahoma transitioned from prescription opioids (purchased in pharmacies) toward illicit opioids, first to heroin, then to fentanyl purchased through the black market.
In November 2021, the website news platform The Hill reported that "Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. increased dramatically over the last year - a tragedy driven largely by the rise in fentanyl.... fentanyl accounted for around 75% of the deaths."
Opioids are a broad group of pain-relieving drugs. They can be made from plants, or they can be made synthetically in a lab. Doctors prescribe opioid medications safely to help control acute pain, such as pain someone might experience after surgery. Lower doses of opioids may make someone feel sleepy. But higher doses may slow a person's breathing and heart rate, which can lead to death. Because opioids make people feel pleasure, they can also lead to addiction.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid or opiate, primarily coming from China and Mexico. It may be in powder, pill, or liquid form, and it may be injected, snorted, or ingested. Common street names for fentanyl include Apache, China Girl, China Town, China White, Dance Fever, Goodfellas, Great Bear, He-Man, Friend, Jackpot, Murder 8, Poison, and Tango & Cash.
The short-term effects of fentanyl are relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, and respiratory depression.
Prolonged use of fentanyl may cause pulmonary complications, heart failure, immune system suppression, anxiety, depression, and death.
Signs of opioid overdose are small, constricted "pinpoint pupils"; falling asleep or losing consciousness; slow, weak, or no breathing; choking or gurgling sounds; limp body; cold and/or clammy skin.
A reminder: in an emergency health crisis, call 911. Citizens who suspect possible illicit activities in their area or among friends and family should contact their local sheriffs' offices, their local police departments, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control at (800) 522-8031.
