BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — An assistant in the Oklahoma attorney general's office has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for hit-and-run and fleeing police in Broken Arrow.
Assistant Solicitor General Courtney Jordan was placed on leave, according to a statement Wednesday from a spokesperson for state Attorney General John O'Connor.
"Ms. Jordan has been with the Attorney General's office for three months," Rachel Roberts said. "Attorney General O'Connor is thankful no one was seriously hurt and grateful to the Broken Arrow Police Department for their response and handling of the situation."
Jordan was arrested Tuesday after striking a pedestrian, and a police car, which then struck an officer, before she crashed her vehicle and was taken into police custody, police in the Tulsa suburb said.
There were no life-threatening injuries due to the crashes, police said.
Jordan was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident, eluding and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
The vehicle she was driving was connected to attempted burglaries about 30 minutes prior to the crashes, and Jordan was also arrested for larceny.
Jordan did not immediately return a phone call to a phone number listed for her.
