It was 10 years ago when then-County Commissioner Jim Arthur and Captain Reese Lane, the Payne County Jail administrator, began to explore jail gardens in other counties to see if it was possible there. The result was inmates growing produce from the garden.
Today, the garden is now in its third location, next to the fairgrounds on county land. Lane says that they keep something growing all the time.
For the garden program the jail keeps between 15 and 20 trustees working, but they mostly work inside. And they must be young enough to withstand the heat and old enough to have some common sense.
The program makes a difference according to Rockford Brown, who is the public information officer for the Payne County Sheriff's Office, As he has observed noticeable changes in attitude from the trustees that work in the garden.
The trustee’s status is based on sentencing. Some have been sentenced and some are awaiting sentence. While working in the garden isn't certain to knock off time it does not hurt. But if someone does stand out in a positive way jail officials say that they will be sure to pass that on to the prosecutors telling them how much good they have done.
