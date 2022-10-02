Care Center

The CARE Center has scheduled their annual luncheon for Tuesday, October 25, featuring U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice as host. The event will feature a presentation on how to ‘Stand up for Kids.’

Oklahoma City -- The CARE Center, Oklahoma County’s Child Advocacy Center, is hosting their annual luncheon at the Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, October 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 
Stand Up For Kids will feature the story of a young girl named Kayley, a survivor of abuse who visited The CARE Center as a child.
 
The luncheon will also feature host, U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City.
 
Stand Up For Kids is held annually to raise awareness for The CARE Center’s child and adult education programs, which teach all ages how to prevent and recognize abuse.
 
The adult education program, Recognizing and Reporting, teaches the signs of child abuse and how to make a report to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at the Oklahoma Department of Health and Human Services.
 
The child education program, ROAR, teaches children ages 4-8 about body safety and how to speak up to protect themselves. Since 2017, The CARE Center has educated more than 50,000 children about protecting their bodies.
 
“It’s our hope that people who attend Stand Up For Kids will hear Kayley’s story and feel compelled to learn more about The CARE Center and donate to our important mission. The more we talk about child abuse, the more we can protect children from experiencing what Kayley experienced,” said Stacy McNeiland, CARE Center CEO and Founder of ROAR.
 
 
About The CARE Center: The CARE Center exists to reduce trauma for child abuse victims and their families and to provide central Oklahoma with practical and effective child abuse prevention resources and education. 

