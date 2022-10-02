Oklahoma City -- The CARE Center, Oklahoma County’s Child Advocacy Center, is hosting their annual luncheon at the Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, October 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Child abuse nonprofit to host annual luncheon featuring survivor story
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
- Updated
- 0
Stand Up For Kids will feature the story of a young girl named Kayley, a survivor of abuse who visited The CARE Center as a child.
The luncheon will also feature host, U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City.
Stand Up For Kids is held annually to raise awareness for The CARE Center’s child and adult education programs, which teach all ages how to prevent and recognize abuse.
The adult education program, Recognizing and Reporting, teaches the signs of child abuse and how to make a report to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at the Oklahoma Department of Health and Human Services.
The child education program, ROAR, teaches children ages 4-8 about body safety and how to speak up to protect themselves. Since 2017, The CARE Center has educated more than 50,000 children about protecting their bodies.
“It’s our hope that people who attend Stand Up For Kids will hear Kayley’s story and feel compelled to learn more about The CARE Center and donate to our important mission. The more we talk about child abuse, the more we can protect children from experiencing what Kayley experienced,” said Stacy McNeiland, CARE Center CEO and Founder of ROAR.
Learn more at https://carecenter-okc.org/sufk/.
About The CARE Center: The CARE Center exists to reduce trauma for child abuse victims and their families and to provide central Oklahoma with practical and effective child abuse prevention resources and education.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Martha’s Vineyard has been all over the news
- Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water
- Ball Morse Lowe Expands Estate Planning Practice with Merger in Oklahoma
- Child abuse nonprofit to host annual luncheon featuring survivor story
- My Commitment to Oklahoma: Commentary
- Most Foundation Problems Can Be Prevented
- A Top Pennsylvania Democrat and his Republican opponent both back school choice
- We cannot stand for only 'Our' Rights: Opinion
Most Popular
Articles
- State Representative Kevin West supports special session bill to restrict gender reassignments at OU Children's Hospital
- Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein, the Republican incumbent, is seeking another term in the November 8 election
- Caregiving Crisis Hits a Fever Pitch in Oklahoma
- My Commitment to Oklahoma: Commentary
- Associate District Judge Richard Kirby seeks re-election in Oklahoma County
- Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water
- Analysis: Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3: Republican Myles Davidson has the edge, yet the Democrat, Cummings, is determined
- Behenna's Brief After a client’s conviction in Big Red Dealerships case bothers U.S. Attorney
- 24th Annual AIDS Walk of OKC set for October 2
- Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.