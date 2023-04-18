Investigators have found that the shooting has been traced back to a biker gang. Three people were killed at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon on April 1st. This shooting sparked another shooting over the weekend.
Steve Cook a motorcycle gang investigator found that intelligence reveals that the Bandidos motorcycle gang was en route to the funeral of one of the victims of the saloon shooting and that high-profile targets for the gang are all gathered in one place the opportunity for ambushes escalates.
Cook says that retaliation is common in the biker world and he hopes that this is getting the attention of federal authorities. Territorial disputes are leading to deaths, but it is nothing new. The territorial battles continue but Cook hopes that the public will stop ignoring the issue.
