The utility companies who raked in billions of dollars standing on the backs of hard-working Oklahoman's are facing public scrutiny and feeling the heat from groups like AARP and Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony who characterized it as "fraud."
AARP State Director Sean Voskuhl responded to AG Drummond's Investigation, "Attorney General Drummond's intention to take potential legal action over alleged market manipulation during Winter Storm Uri is welcome news for utility customers and AARP members in Oklahoma. Frustrated utility customers are demanding to know why they are paying for a "once-in-a-generation" storm for decades."
Todd Hiett and Kim David two Corporation Commissioners declared the cost of procurement from OG&E and PSO to be fair.
The truth of the matter is that the only thing protecting the public is the continued shock of utility customers that keeps the AG engaged in seeking a resolution along with appropriate legal sanctions against the greed of these big corporations.
Follow the link below for insightful analysis:
Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony responds to Attorney General announcement to investigate 'market manipulators' | Business & Energy | city-sentinel.com
