To register online a person only needs state ID and online access. Misha Mohr with the Oklahoma State Election Board said, "you do have to have a valid current Oklahoma state driver's license or a state ID to register with the service....you also need a digital signature on file with Service Oklahoma, once you have entered all the information into the online voter registration system, those applications are sent to your county election board, manually processed and once they you are approved you will receive your voter ID card in the mail."
The election board was authorized to create the online system in 2015, but broader election controversies, technical limitations and other factors delayed the launch.
Mohr went on to say, "we're working with another agency, that agency had to upgrade their technology, so we did have some challenges with that. Then of course we go through a number of safety security checks to make sure everything is operating properly."
State officials say the goal of the new system is to increase the number of registered voters in the state. They assert it is a good step to make it even more convenient for Oklahomans to register.
The election board points out that you must enter your information exactly how it appears on your ID card. Mohr added, "for instance, if the word Avenue is abbreviated on your ID card, be sure you abbreviate it when you enter it into the system, that will ensure that we're able to make a match."
To register in Oklahoma, you must be a US Citizen, and be at least 18 years old on or before election day.
