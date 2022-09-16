Oklahoma City — Reagan Smith, Inc., a state, federal and Tribal project management consulting firm, recently promoted Matt Giroux to Project Manager and Archaeology Coordinator.
Giroux’s promotion will support the continuation of natural and cultural resource protection and development at Reagan Smith in their mission of aiding clients in need through superior customer service, intuitive project planning and streamlined regulatory compliance.
"Matt brings such a unique set of skills to our team and I look forward to seeing how he continues to serve our clients in this position," Reagan Smith CEO Monica Smith Griffin said in a late August press release provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
"He's driven, adaptive and enthusiastic to take on new complex projects — which helps to ensure we're providing our clients with the quality work they deserve."
Giroux began at Reagan Smith as a permitting specialist in 2019. In his new position, Giroux’s responsibilities will include project management, cultural resource surveys, regulatory compliance, permitting and environmental surveys.
"One of my first exposures to the industry was when I conducted field research at Tabor College," Giroux said. "This included water testing for the Rural Water Districts in Marion County. Since then, I've advanced my career in various ways, and a lot of that growth is thanks to the opportunities Reagan Smith has provided me."
Giroux received his B.S. in environmental biology and B.S. in history from Tabor College. He has a diverse background including conducting and coordinating Class III Cultural Resource Surveys, Environmental Consultation and Wildlife/Land Management. He also possesses a HAZWOPER Certification and a Ground Water Monitoring Well Technicians License.
“We are excited that Matt is on our team,” Reagan Smith Vice President of Environmental Compliance and Engineering Scott St. John said.
“Matt is a hard worker and is dedicated to do whatever is necessary to get the job done. Throughout his career here, I have watched him expand his knowledge and develop the necessary skills to be a leader in his department. We look forward to fostering his growth that will allow us to expand the services to our clients.”
Giroux is also an active member of the Oklahoma City Association of Professional Landmen (OCAPL), Okie Tech Association and the Pipeliners Club of Oklahoma City.
An observer familiar with Giroux's career told The Oklahoma City Sentinel, "With his diverse background in conducting and coordinating Class III Cultural Resource Surveys, Environmental Consultation and Wildlife/Land Management, Matt looks forward to leading projects to ensure client needs are not only met, but exceeded."
For more information on Giroux and Reagan Smith, visit its website, here: https://www.reagansmith.com/about
About Reagan Smith, Inc.: In 2005, in response to the emerging need for full-service state, federal and Tribal project management consultants, Reagan Smith started to provide all the disciplines needed for project success "seamlessly integrated into one powerful team working toward your goals. We believe every project is unique and needs tailored management. We work with you as a partner to streamline your project while protecting environmental, wildlife and cultural resources. Your goals are our goals."
