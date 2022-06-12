This year, the 72nd Annual "Indian Hills Pow Wow" will be held in eastern Oklahoma County, July 28 - July 31, with "MCs" (masters of ceremoney) Edmond Nevaquoya (Comanche) & RG Harris (Sac & Fox/Ponca).
This year, Keeper of the Drum/HS will be Leonard Cozad, Jr.(Kiowa).
In addition: HMD - Grant Cotanny (Otoe/Pawnee), HLD - Simone Toppah (Kiowa), HGD - DT Denton Thomas (Kiowa), ADs - Cletis Gayton (Kiowa) & Marshall Williams (Sac & Fox/Kiowa/Creek).
Also: The Honored Veteran - Stuart Cady (Chippewa/Sioux), Honored Elder - Mary Helen Deer (Kiowa/Creek).
Vendors should contact Catherine Stairs 405-640-1563. Organizers say the Host Hotel Sleep Inn Group rate is $84. Check it out: https://www.choicehotels.com/reservations/groups/xq33s6
Organizing the event is the long-established "The Oklahoma City Pow Wow Club, a non-profit."
This "is Oklahoma's oldest Intertribal Native American Heritage Organization promoting Culture and Dance."
It was established, records indicate, in 1950, then incorporated as a not-for-profit corporation in 1950.
The group's email is okcpowwowclub@gmail.com.
The organization is based at 8980 N Sooner Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73151.
Purposes of the group include:
"1. Benefits
2.To promote good will among all Indians.
3. To honor all servicemen and women … and to display his/her historical customs and beliefs of Indian Traditions and be of general public interest; more particularly to conduct periodically in the State of Oklahoma, (or elsewhere), Entertainment, parades, and/or pageants, and generally, by any and all means deemed appropriate, to arouse public interest in the history and to promote his/her welfare; and to that end. No funds are paid to any people in our organization all members donate their time in fulfilling our mission statement."
Travel Oklahoma (TravelOK) deems this event " an exciting Native American gathering that is open and free to the public. Held outdoors in east Oklahoma City, this event will feature traditional dancing and competitions for all age groups, from hand game and horseshoe tournaments to turtle races and the gourd dance. Visitors can purchase authentic Native arts and crafts and cheer on competitors in the men's, women's and children's tournaments. Indian tacos and other traditional foods will be available, as well as intertribal activities. Come celebrate, dance, sing and pray at the Annual Indian Hills Pow Wow in Oklahoma City." https://www.travelok.com/listings/view.profile/id.22817/30885
Note: The staff of The Oklahoma City Sentinel prepared this sketch of the annual social gathering. For further information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1247788052324226/?_rdr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.