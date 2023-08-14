Educators in Oklahoma have been invited to explore a store for teachers set up by Feed The Children as a place to get free classroom supplies and books.
The store's grand opening was Tuesday and will be open throughout the school years. Supplies will include notebooks, copier paper, glue, pencils. pens, and instructional materials.
Teachers from Title I schools are eligible to shop free at the Teacher Store to restock their classrooms with supplies and books.
More than 6 million pounds of books, classroom supplies, food and personal care items have been distributed to Oklahoma educators through Feed the Children's Teacher store valued at more than $65 million.
Feed the Children's corporate partners include College Fresh, Casey's, MidFirst Bank and First United Bank. Visit the store or store's Facebook page to learn more about the 2023 shopping schedule and to determine if a school is eligible.
