As we close out 2022 and look ahead, I wish to leave you with quotations that have been most meaningful to me.
“There are two kinds of discontent in this world: the discontent that works, and the discontent that wringsits hands. The first gets what it wants and the second loses what it has. There’s no cure for the first but success, and there is no cure at all for the second.” – Gordon Graham
“Do you work—not just your work and no more, but a little more for the lavishing’s sake; that little more which is worth all the rest, and if you suffer as you must, and if you doubt as you must, do your work. Put your heart into it and the sky will clear. Then out of your very doubt and suffering will be born the supreme joy of life.” – Dean Briggs
“…I pray you to remember that the victory of pure reason over superstition will not be achieved without a tremendous struggle.” -- Ernest Haeckel
“Five years from today, you will be like the people with whom you choose to associate.”
-- Earl Nightingale
“I honor any man, who in the conscious discharge of his duty, dares to stand alone; the world, with ignorant intolerant judgment, may condemn; the countenances of relatives may be averted, and the hearts of friends grow cold; but the sense of duty done shall be sweeter than the applause of the world, the countenances of relatives, or the hearts of friends.” —- Charles Sumner
“There is no short-cut, no patent tram-road, to wisdom. After all the centuries of invention, the soul’s path lies through the thorny wilderness which must still be trodden in solitude, with bleeding feet, with sobs for help, as it was trodden by them of old time." -– George Eliot
“One man with courage makes a majority.” –- Andrew Jackson
Note: Jack L. Werner owns A to Z Inspections, a commercial and residential inspection company serving the southwest. He teaches home inspections for Francis Tuttle Career Tech and Certified Aging in Place (CAPS) and Universal Design courses for the Oklahoma Home Builders Association, honored by the National Association of Home Builders Association as the 2019 CAPS Instructor of the Year.
An ICC-certified Accessibility Plans/Examiner, providing ADA compliance inspections, Jack received the Mayor’s Committee on Disability Concerns “Clearing the Path” award. Jack serves on the board of the Daily Living Centers, a nonprofit providing adult day care. A 40-year member of Rotary, he is the District 5750 Governor Designee for 2025. Jack served with the United States Army, December 1, 1966 – December 1, 1970; Russian linguist, 4th Infantry Division, K Co., 75th Airborne Rangers, two tours in Vietnam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.