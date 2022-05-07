Oklahoma City residents and business owners interested in learning about the benefits of solar energy have been invited to attend a free solar seminar offered by a new coalition – led by the City’s Office of Sustainability and other local organizations – called Solarize OKC.
The seminar will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 10 at Belle Isle Library, 5501 N. Villa Ave.
Sign up www.solarizeOKC.com.
Participants can watch the seminar virtually from the Solarize OKC Facebook page.
Seminar topics include the benefits of solar energy, opportunities to sign up for free property assessments, information about group-purchasing discounts, federal tax credit information and will feature remarks from Ward 2 Oklahoma City Councilperson James Cooper.
Register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solarize-okc-launch-event-tickets-330631125597.
“Increasing education around solar energy is a policy recommendation in our sustainability plan, adaptokc,” Cooper said in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel. “More solar activity in Oklahoma City creates quality local jobs, saves residents money, and supports local businesses with resilient power supplies. I’m grateful Solarize OKC’s inclusive program design ensures low and moderate-income residents have opportunities to reduce their home’s electricity costs.”
The Launch of Solarize OKC
The solar seminar marks the launch of Solarize OKC, a new coalition designed to make solar energy and battery storage more affordable for Oklahoma City residents and businesses. Solarize OKC is the first such coalition of its kind in Oklahoma City.
Solarize initiatives have been adopted in numerous communities around the country since their inception in 2009.
The public-private coalition includes: RestoreOKC, the City of Oklahoma City’s Office of Sustainability, the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG), the Oklahoma Solar Association, OKC Beautiful, the Oklahoma Renewable Energy Council, the Oklahoma Compost and Sustainability Association (OCASA), Fertile Ground Cooperative, Solar CrowdSource and other community volunteers.
Solarize OKC selects solar energy infrastructure installer
Following a rigorous evaluation process, Solarize OKC selected EightTwenty to provide local property owners with the group-purchasing opportunity. An EightTwenty representative will attend the May 10 event.
"EightTwenty is thrilled to partner with Solarize OKC to harness the sun and empower Oklahoma homeowners, businesses and nonprofits to live solar," said Tony Capucille, CEO of EightTwenty.
To learn more about EightTwenty, visit: www.eighttwenty.com.
Capucille said, "Our company has an unwavering commitment to deliver our customers quality products with respect and focus. We look forward to bringing this same level of attention and care to each project completed in coordination with the Coalition and continuing to provide our community with clean, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions for years to come."
