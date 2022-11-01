OKLAHOMA CITY – Elementary students in Ghana and international artisans will benefit from Oklahomans’ purchases this holiday season at PAMBE Ghana's Global Market. Starting November 1, the market will be held in the Shoppes at Northpark, located at NW 122nd and N. May Avenue, which will feature fair trade items from across the globe. The store is located next to Pure Pilates.
The Pambe Ghana Global Market opens on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Christmas Eve.
PAMBE Ghana is a partnership with local communities in northern Ghana and a United States-based Board of Directors.
Featuring items from the four corners of the world, shoppers can find one-of-a-kind global gifts. More than 40 volunteers will staff the store to allow customers to browse the global gifts during the week. For 15 years, PAMBE Ghana has brought fair trade items to Oklahoma.
“We source responsibly to ensure our artists and their wares are of authentic and worthy origin," said Sara Braden, market manager. “That effort makes it possible for our customers here in Oklahoma to support artists in developing countries with a fair living wage and purchase incredible products with a story and a cause.”
The profits from each purchase benefits the La’Angum Learning Center, an elementary school founded by Oklahoma City University graduate, Alice Azumi Iddi-Gubbels.
The Global Market Grand Opening celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, which will include story time with Alice Azumi Iddi-Gubbels, crafts for children, west African drumming and dancing as well as snacks from Ghana.
Iddi-Gubbels returned to her home country in 2008 with the dream of providing a high-quality education for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. La’Angum Learning Center serves nearly 300 children from remote villages.
“PAMBE Ghana is proud to play an integral role in the on-going support of the La’Angum Learning Center, “said Tom Ziebell, board president. “We’ve helped build the infrastructure for the educational center and we’re dedicated to continued support with the assistance of our generous customers at the Global Market,”
Sales from the holiday shop will help provide school materials, training and continuing education for teachers and staff in Ghana, Ziebell stated.
For more information visit pambeghana.org.
