Unless you have been ;iving under a rock for the last four years, you can’t help but to notice the emotional rollercoaster that is our economy.
Between Covid (I know -- we are still talking about it), inflation, supply chain issues, massive amounts of government spending and eccentric billionaires filling headlines; it’s hard not to assume things are getting worse.
Most recently, many businesses have started massive rounds of layoffs. While by percentage they fill a very small piece of our economy, our way of consuming information/news makes it seem like the first wave to come. Many other business owners will start to flock emotionally to cuts and other measures leaving massive opportunities to evergreen minded businesses.
I seek to reframe the narrative here before we get started.
Most businesses and Business Owners view the world through a lens
of months and quarters. They view them all as wins or losses and can forget the big picture.
Simon Sinek’s recent bestseller, “The Infinite Game,” cites case studies of businesses that have a long term or near infinite view for their markets.
They make decisions based on what ripple effect will it cause decades down the road, not months. It is this mindset that creates resiliency and overall strength through peaks and valleys. These are the businesses that will outlast the rest – and they didn’t dream this up as a last-ditch effort to save their companies. It has always been their view and they are about to capitalize on the volatility through people, technology and asset purchases that will keep them growing.
With the massive layoff’s recently, many companies have been put in the spotlight by the media for reckless practices.
While this fills blog room floors with data and gloom, it is the employees of these businesses that should be under the spotlight.
They are already discussing the potential they may have of being terminated and the best have already started looking for a new career.
Infinit-Minded Businesses are already taking stock and preparing to get the best talent on the market at a lower rate. The “Great Resignation” was a wave of many types of employees, but this next round of human capital will be the hires that make decade long differences.
These pending employees are looking for companies that will last and have a record of sound hiring/firing practices, not market reactive behaviors.
These Infinite-Minded businesses will also be looking for insolvent companies holding
technology, Intellectual property and assets that can be grabbed for pennies on the dollar. Along with it will come their customers, vendors, and employees.
Not to mention, there is a massive amount of Covid-19 related Bills pushing money into the hands of these companies to help them do it without private lending sources.
Yes, this is a storm, but whether it’s a good or bad storm relates to the finite and in-finite minded companies.
So, like many businesses we will be looking at tightening our belts financially. Yet, ironically we have always looked at it that way no matter the state of the economy.
We are doing this again not because we are worried about our future. We see massive opportunity on the horizon.
We know when opportunity comes, we can capitalize on it because we prepared for it.
Take stock of your business and ask yourself whether your decisions will help you now or 100 years from now. Will they help you through the next market cycle which will continue to come and go as they have for decades? Time will tell.
Note: William Blake and his wife Sydney own four Portfolio companies revolving around the world of small business, construction and technology. His primary business consults with numerous companies around the country to help create fulfilling, culture driven workplaces. They have won numerous awards from Inc 5000 and Best Places to work year after year. If you want to learn more visit :www.vestafoundationsolutions.com or call 405-213-0492.
Will can be contacted for consult directly at info@vestafs.com. The Oklahoma City Sentinel appreciates Will Blake’s contributions to our product over the past two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.