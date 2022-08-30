To start creating your processes, first identify the problem that is needing to be solved.
Say, for example, your Sales process. You can use your computer, but I prefer during this phase a simple stack of large post it notes. You can be by yourself if you have no employees but if you are a one-person operation, I encourage involving your family or closets friends. You can get some great third party insight.
Tom Wujec, professor, author and Ted speaker gives a great overview of “HOW TO MAKE TOAST”. He mentions through his study that asking individuals to make out the process of how to make toast using only 6 simple index cards. During this process, you cannot use words, only pictures. His examples are quite funny. He shares during one of his speech’s pictures of the results of the study. Some students will go back as far as planting the seed for the grain to baking the bread, to the toaster. Others will give squiggly and comical depictions of taking the bread out of the bag and placing in a toaster with very specific settings between burnt and light. Others go as far as creating toast over a campfire and even a frying pan.
The process is truly a great peek into the minds of others and their perception. These cards – or NODES as Wujec names them -- are steps of a process. He adds, that if you identify a need for a process, you give each person a set of nodes and allow up to a few minutes for each person in silence to create their view of the process. As an activity, at that point, you place all of your findings on a wall and silently map out based on the description your process as a group.
That is: Start with the beginning actions all the way to the destination.
After a while you will start to see a process being developed that is in its truest form. Once complete you can discuss as a team what the process looks like and then drill down into the written parts. We have filled walls in our conference room with such activities and you find that many steps are brilliant – and others are redundant.
Any unnecessary or redundant steps can simple be removed helping simplify the process.
Once the activity is complete including some written assistance to describe any poorly drawn nodes, you can easily convert this into a simple document that represents the way this SHOULD be done.
Will Blake owns Vesta Foundation Solutions, a local Foundation Repair Contracting firm specializing in concrete leveling, engineered piering systems, dirt crawl space repair and drainage.
For part I in this presentation, go to: https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/motor_vehicle/how-to-create-processes-in-your-business----hot-news-part-i/article_6f3ad9dc-1037-11ed-90cf-23192b68d2f5.html.
