This year, a non-profit in Oklahoma City has flipped the narrative for GivingTuesday.
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is giving back to the community by donating more than 600 coats and winter jackets to the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner happening at Santa Fe South Charter School on Christmas Eve.
“Our community’s generous donations not only power our mission of helping our fellow Oklahomans overcome challenges to stable and dignified employment, but they also allow us to support important local charitable initiatives like the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner,” Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma CEO and President Jim Priest said.
“With our donation of winter coats, we’re doing our part in directly addressing community needs amidst what has turned out to be a financially challenging year for many Oklahomans.”
Charged with the delivery of the 600 coats were drivers Johnny Randall and William Keasling, who themselves have successfully overcome challenges to steady employment and are now in a position to help other Oklahomans.
“Having mastered our forklift training program, Johnny and William are stellar examples of our mission at work,” Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma’s Vice President of Workforce Development Lisa Dillon said.
“Helping people overcome challenges to employment is often the first step in creating economic stability, but as a beautiful byproduct, we’re also empowering members of our community to give back themselves in the process.”
The Oklahoma City Sentinel and Emeritus Editor Pat McGuigan are, this year, compiling stories of GivingTuesday programs that will have sustainable, lasting impact to build a better Oklahoma, and a better America.
As for Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, leaders said in a press release they were planning to continue its annual coat donation next year.
Oklahomans can join Goodwill’s mission and community efforts by donating gently used winter coats and jackets to their local Goodwill locations this year. To view a full list of locations and donation centers, please visit www.okgoodwill.org/shop-goodwill/store-locator.
Note: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a community-based, nonprofit agency in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 24 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill is a sustainable social enterprise that funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items. To find a Goodwill location near you, use the online locator at okgoodwill.org. You can also find other information at that organizational link.
