The City of Oklahoma City will be narrowing Classen to open up protected bike lanes.
The area of Classen is know for heavy traffic between 10th and 18th street on Classen Boulevard and in an effort to protect cyclists and drivers the project will make it safer for both bikes and pedestrians.
The peak traffic times on Classen are at 4 o'clock in the afternoon, lunchtime, early in the morning and the safety of all who travel, ride, or walk Classen is always a concern.
Max Harris an associate planner for Oklahoma City says, " The most important thing for Classen is to make it a safe place for people outside of cars". Even though the lanes will be narrowed traffic will not be significantly impacted but more people will enjoy the area.
The plan is being called a road diet and it will stop cars form coming into bike lanes. Construction is expected to begin fall 2023.
