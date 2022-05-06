Anna Shevchenko, 35, waters the few flowers that survived in the garden of her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. There are no longer any walls. The broad wooden roof beams lie splintered and scattered, and random pieces of clothing dangle from twisted water pipes. But among the rubble of what used to be her home, the house her grandparents built, Anna Shevchenko saw a glimmer of hope.