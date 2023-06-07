The Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee has now made Oklahoma City a candidate to host some Summer Olympic games in 2028. They might be moving the games’ canoe slalom events to River Sport OKC.
The staff at River Sport says that they are more focused on confirmed international events coming to town. But this of course is great for them, Oklahoma City, and the entire state.
Executive Director Steve Knopp said, “People wouldn’t have expected this in Oklahoma or Oklahoma City.”
Ross Solly with The ICF (International Canoe Federation) has confirmed that River Sport OKC is being considered to host some Summer Olympic events in 2028.
Knopp said in a statement, “I can confirm that we are continuing to hold discussions with LA28 regarding options for a host venue for canoe slalom for the Olympics. As you will know, we have already had several events at your excellent Oklahoma City facility and are in close contact with venue management and American Canoeing to ensure if this is the option that is decided, it will meet all the requirements as specified by the IOC. We are hoping to have a decision very soon.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/oklahoma-city-to-host-up-to-seven-events-leading-to-olympic-games-in-la/article_647d8f18-d5e9-11ec-8ca2-cbeb5909bdc3.html)
Oklahoma City will also be home to the 2026 Canoe Slalom World Championships as well as several international events in 2024.
The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce said, “Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District is recognized as a top venue for national and international competition. The organizers of River Sport, in cooperation with the City of Oklahoma City and Visit OKC, work together to attract and host events that create a positive economic impact for our city. Please visit www.riversportokc.com to see a list of upcoming regional, national, and international competitions announced to take place in Oklahoma City."
Oklahoma City has quickly become considered a location for many world-class events since the successful implementation of the MAPS program along with the acquisition of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Olympic events will be a natural fit for OKC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.