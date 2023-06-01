Road closures will have those attending the Women’s College World Series taking alternate routes that are along I-35 and I-40 in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation that there are numerous routes to avoid the traffic snarls along the two interstates.
Drivers from the south should take northbound 235 to access the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.
Drivers from the west need to use northbound I-235 to eastbound I-44.
From the east use northbound I-235 to 36th Street to Martin Luther King Avenue and from the north use southbound I-35 to westbound I-44.
ODOT also says that I-35 and I-44 will narrow near North 63rd through 2025. And the following bridges will be closed through 2025.
Eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane at I-35 through June.
The Northbound Lincoln Blvd. on-ramp to westbound I-44 is narrowed without shoulders.
The northbound I-35 off-ramp to North 63rd Street is closed through the summer of 2023.
It can be difficult to keep up with the road projects in the areas you travel to but there is an easy way to keep updated.
For a complete list of closures go to www.Oklahoma.gov/odot
