The last total solar eclipse in the contiguous U.S. will be able to be seen from six Oklahoma State Parks in 99% totality with Beavers Bend, Talimena and Wister experiencing to full eclipse on April 8th, 2024,
Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt reminds people that the parks give them the chance to get away from the city lights so they can experience a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the eclipses in their totality in the surroundings of nature.
Beavers Bend State Park in the Southeast corner of the state will see four minutes and fifteen seconds of the event as a full eclipse, which will be the longest duration anywhere.
The rugged terrain, towering timbers, and crystal-clear waters that make up Beavers Bend is an outdoor lovers paradise with hiking, biking, boating, fishing, water skiing, nature center activities, river float trips, canoeing, horseback riding and much more makes the park the perfect place to view the eclipse and make it a trip to remember.
Beavers Bend State Park is 3,482 acres with 47 cabins with kitchenettes, plus 393 campsites and over 50 tent sites.
Reserve your spot for the big event on April 8, 2023 by visiting TravelOK.com.
Follow links to related stories:
Lookout Kitchen announces grand opening and ribbon-cutting at Lake Murray State Park | Arts & Entertainment | city-sentinel.com
Moon goes blood red this weekend: 'Eclipse for the Americas' | Education | city-sentinel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.