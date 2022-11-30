The Paseo Arts Association will host a Holiday Open House to kick off the holiday season.
From 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Decmeber 3, visitors can come to the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center at 3024 Paseo, to enjoy visits with the PACC studio artists and a jewelry pop-up from artist Larry Tallent.
Refreshments will include cookies, mimosas and hot cocoa. Visitors who attend will have a chance to be entered in a raffle to win one of several gift bags, which includes a mini bottle of sparkling, candle and chocolates.
Larry Tallent's medium is Jewelry.
Larry is a self-taught jeweler with more than 30 years of experience in hand fabricating original jewelry. He makes each piece individually from sheet metal and wire of sterling silver and/or 14k gold.
He is a one-man studio and considers himself fortunate to have the opportunity to create jewelry with beautiful natural stones from around the world. The inspiration for his designs comes in large part from these unique stones.
The original jewelry that Tallent produces is of the highest quality and appeals to people of all ages. Each piece will be as much in style tomorrow as it is today.
As an artist and craftsman, his work portrays that of carefully constructed pieces, each different, yet all made individually with care to detail, natural beauty and precision in construction and wearability.
And, Don't Forget the First Friday Gallery Walk
The night before the open house, the First Friday Gallery Walk traditions continue. Fine art photographer Lauren Midgley, landscape photographer Sheryl McLain, the works of illustrator G. Patrick Riley and author Kent Frates' will be highlighted, all on the evening of Friday, December 2.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/oklahoma-citys-paseo-arts-association-has-announced-three-exhibitions-for-december-s-first-friday-gallery/article_964b326a-6dd4-11ed-a7de-6748e5f22980.html)
For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.
