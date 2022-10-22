OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma artists ages 30 and younger are invited to submit artwork to the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s (OVAC) interactive, multi-disciplinary art event Momentum. Momentum will open March 10-12, 2023, location to be determined.
The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition seeks an Emerging Curator, General Survey Artists and Spotlight Artists.
The Emerging Curator will work in mentorship with the Guest Curator to work with Spotlight artists as they create their artwork, write a curatorial statement, and assist with jurying the General Survey exhibition. Curators will work out appropriate meetings and communication with the Spotlight artists to discuss their concepts and see progress. Curators may be asked to write about the artists' work and/or speak about the work during the exhibition.
Eligibility: Applicant curators must be Oklahoma residents at the time of application and through the installation of the exhibition. Previous curatorial experience is helpful, but not required. Applicants may be of any age over 18. Past MomentumEmerging Curators are not eligible but previous applicants are encouraged to resubmit. The Guest Curator will select the Emerging Curator based on promise as an active curator, passion for emerging artists, and compatibility with the Guest Curator.
Applicant curators must be OVAC members to apply. Membership benefits include access to OVAC's annual Resource Guide, inclusion in OVAC's online Artist Gallery, discount for Artist Survival Kit (ASK) workshops, entry fees waived for OVAC opportunities, and more. Student memberships are $25 per year and individual memberships are $45 per year. To join OVAC, click here.
The Emerging Curator should be available during the preparation for and installation of the exhibition.
Applications must include a cover letter that explains your interest and any relevant experience in curatorial work with a copy of your resume. Cover letters should outline your background in the arts and/or any curatorial projects. Discuss how you think this project will affect your future activities.
The timeline is as follows: Oct. 1 – Emerging Curator applications open; Nov. 1 – Spotlight Proposals and Emerging Curator applications due; Nov. 21 – Spotlight Artists and Emerging Curator announced; Dec. 2 – Spotlight orientation at 5:30–6:30 pm via Zoom (Curator, Emerging Curator, Spotlight Artists, and OVAC staff present)
The Emerging Curator will receive a $500 honorarium.
General Survey: Oklahoma artists ages 30 and younger are invited to submit artwork to the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition’s (OVAC) interactive, multi-disciplinary art event Momentum.
Eligibility: Momentum is open to artists ages 30 and younger who live and work in Oklahoma, or who have a permanent address in Oklahoma. Performance artists, filmmakers, installation, 2D, and 3D artists are all encouraged. Submissions must have been created in the last two years and may not have been exhibited in previous Momentum exhibitions.
Applicants must be OVAC members to apply. Membership benefits include access to OVAC's annual Resource Guide, inclusion in OVAC's online Artist Gallery, discount for Artist Survival Kit (ASK) workshops, entry fees waived for OVAC opportunities, and more. Student memberships are $25 per year and individual memberships are $45 per year.
Applicants may submit up to 3 works in total. (e.g., if you submit one performance art proposal, you could also submit two paintings)
The submission form is available here.
Images must be jpegs. Label uploaded documents with your last name and number corresponding to the image list. (e.g., Smith01.jpg, Smith02.jpg, Smith03.jpg) The image list must include the title, medium, year created, and dimensions, or include a brief description of samples for time-based artwork. Please do not include spaces or special characters in file names. Click here to see an example image list.
2D or 3D Art: You may submit up to two images of each piece. Please only submit a second image if you need to show an additional view or detail. Click here for a quick guide to photographing artwork at home. Or take advantage of OVAC's Photography Studio service for artists.
Performance Art: Submit a brief, written proposal describing the performance, including length and preferred performance space. Include any support materials to illustrate your proposal, such as images of past performances, sketches, videos, etc. Any special equipment must be provided by the artist.
Installations: Submit a brief, written proposal for installations. Include any support materials to illustrate your proposal, such as images of past related artworks, sketches, etc. Any special equipment must be provided by the artist.
Film/Video: Submit a URL that links directly to the video. Include a brief written summary of the video including length. Short films are preferred. Artist must provide equipment for screening all film/video works.
Special Consideration/Oversized Work: If your work requires unconventional display methods (e.g., hangs from the ceiling, weighs more than 15lbs) or is oversized (larger than 4’x4’x4’) please send a brief description of its dimensions and display needs.
The timeline is as follows: Oct. 1 – General Survey applications open; Jan. 3 – General Survey entries due; Jan. 17 – General Survey announced; Mar. 10–12 – Momentum in Oklahoma City at TBD location.
Cash prizes may be selected by the curators. Additionally, a $100 Viewer’s Choice Award is voted by the audience during the event. Artists selected for awards will be notified during the event.
Spotlight Artist Proposals: The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition seeks proposals from Oklahoma artists for Momentum 2023 Spotlight projects. Momentum is an interactive, multidisciplinary art event. Through Momentum Spotlight, 3 artists each receive a $1,000 honoraria and curatorial guidance to create a new project or body of work that debuts at Momentum 2023 on March 10–12. In addition, they may exhibit pre-existing works in a separate exhibition at 21c Museum Hotel highlighting all three Momentum Spotlight Artists.
Eligibility: Momentum Spotlight is open to artists ages 30 and younger who live and work in Oklahoma, or who have a permanent address in Oklahoma. Performance artists, filmmakers, installation, 2D, and 3D artists are all encouraged. Past Momentum Spotlight artists are ineligible to apply.
Applicants must be current OVAC members to apply. Membership benefits include access to OVAC's annual Resource Guide, inclusion in OVAC's online Artist Gallery, discount for Artist Survival Kit (ASK) workshops, entry fees waived for OVAC opportunities, and more. Student memberships are $25 per year and individual memberships are $45 per year.
Artists must be available for the installation and exhibition of their work.
Awards: The Guest Curator will select three artists to each receive a $1,000 honorarium and studio visits with the curators for the creation of new works. Spotlight artists will be highlighted in any Momentum exhibition marketing and may have pre-existing works selected for a separate exhibition at 21c Museum Hotel in Downtown Oklahoma City.
The timeline is as follows: Oct. 1 – Spotlight Proposal applications open; Nov. 1 – Spotlight Proposals and Emerging Curator applications due; Nov. 21 – Spotlight Artists and Emerging Curator announced; Dec. 2 – Spotlight orientation at 5:30–6:30 p.m. via Zoom (Curator, Emerging Curator, Spotlight Artists, and OVAC staff present).
Note: OVAC is not responsible, at any time, for the loss, damage or theft of artwork. Artists are encouraged to carry their own insurance policies. Submission of artwork constitutes an agreement on the part of the artist to the conditions set forth in this prospectus and shall further include permission to reproduce work for publication. Selected artwork must come presentation ready (i.e., framed with wire or d-rings, ready-to-display). Curators reserve the right to refuse works that differ from those submitted or are deemed not presentation-ready. Artists are responsible for the delivery and post-event pick-up of materials. OVAC will retain a 30% commission on all works sold at the event. Late or incomplete entries will not be accepted.
For questions, contact programs@ovac-ok.org or visit ovac-ok.org/momentum for submissions.
