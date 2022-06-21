Oklahoma City -- Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment - all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and several shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. This month’s First Friday is July 1, 6-9 p.m.
The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) will feature two exhibits in July – PACC’s Artist in Resident, Verdean Evergarden, in Gallery I and the Paseo Arts Association’s (PAA) Print on Paseo in Gallery II.
The opening reception will be held Jully in conjunction with First Friday,from 6 to 9 p.m. Both exhibits will be on display July 1-30.
Gallery I showcases Evergarden’s artistic concept that he finally understands. The quote “No painting is ever really finished, only ever abandoned” by Leonardo Da Vinci recently clicked with him.
As Evergarden explains, “When I first heard this, I couldn’t help but feel sadness,but now I realize that I just wasn’t old enough to understand. It means to create something so methodical, intentional and beautiful that even when given all the time in the world to grow and cultivate, it still has potential to become more beautiful and masterful.”
Evergarden transitions this lesson into his exhibit "Un-Finished" which displays what PACC deemed "his fierce and unique paintings."
Gallery II opens the PAA’s Print on Paseo, an annual juried exhibition that showcases a versatile range of printmaking anywhere from traditional style to contemporary.
Striving to represent and spotlight the depth and diversity of Oklahoma printmakers, the PAA hopes to educate the public about the many different processes of this form of art. This year’s juror is Marwin Begaye, an internationally exhibiting printmaker, painter and Associate Professor of Painting and Printmaking at the University of Oklahoma’s School of Visual Arts.
He will present awards at 7 p.m during the First Friday Gallery Walk.
Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.
Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment - all within walking distance.
Ten restaurants and a handful of other shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a proud supporter of the creative spirits who work along Paseo Drive and the neighboring area, constantly bringing forth the spirit, honor and artistic soul of Oklahomans, in the heart of the city.
