The Paseo Arts Association is bringing back FEAST (Funding Emerging Art with Sustainable Tactics), a practical, pragmatic, idealistic proven-effective way to give emerging artist ways to fund their creative visions. 
.Oklahoma City -– FEAST is back! After putting the program on hold during the pandemic, the Paseo Arts Association is excited to announce the return of our unique micro-granting program.
 
Paseo Arts Association staff are currently accepting submissions from artists of all disciplines.
 
Paseo FEAST (Funding Emerging Art with Sustainable Tactics) is a community dinner that gives five hopeful artists an opportunity to fund their creative vision.
 
Paseo FEAST is scheduled Tuesday, October 18, 6-8 p.m. at Shakespeare in the Park, 2920 Paseo.
 
Applications and requirements can be found at thepaseo.org/applications.
 
Paseo FEAST, a unique arts funding concept that began in Santa Fe, came to Oklahoma City in 2012 through an initiative of two Paseo artists.
 
At each FEAST event, patrons purchase a ticket, which includes their dinner and a ballot. During the evening, each presenting artist or group gives a five-minute pitch, after which diners will vote on the project of their choice and one winning proposal will receive a grant comprised
of the evening’s proceeds.
 
Paseo FEAST grants have ranged from $700 to $2,000 per event and funded artists have included a fashion designer, a slam poetry group, a hip-hop artist & educator, a visual artist studying lichen and a sculptor.
 
Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to submit their proposals by Monday, Sept. 12. Finalists will be notified by Sept. 21. For application criteria, submission details, rules and to view the Paseo FEAST 2022 application go to thepaseo.org/feast.
 
The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a proud supporter of the arts, and of the Paseo Arts Association.
 
 
 
 
 
