Sasebo, Japan - Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Hunt, a native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, serves in Japan aboard a U.S. Navy warship.
Hunt attended Moore High School and graduated in 2016. He joined the Navy four years ago.
“I joined the Navy so I could see the world,” said Hunt.
Today, Hunt serves as an electronics technician aboard U.S.S. Chief.
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Oklahoma City.
“I come from a city with a small-town feel, which helped me get a sense of the Navy community,” said Hunt.
USS Chief is an amphibious warship. These types of ships embark, transport and land U.S. Marines for a variety of warfare missions.
Because of their inherent capabilities, these ships have been and will continue to be called upon to support humanitarian and other contingency missions on short notice, according to Navy officials.
As a member of the Navy, Hunt is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important to national defense because at the end of the day it's really the Navy that will prevent our enemies from getting to the United States,” said Hunt.
Hunt serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces.
These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.
“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence," said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander.
"Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend -- across all domains - any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being."
Hunt and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I am most proud of being able to have the technical knowledge to solve equipment malfunctions on the ship while underway at sea,” said Hunt.
As Hunt and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means showing our allies that we're here for them,” said Hunt.
"Recently we went to Okinawa and the people of Okinawa really showed their appreciation."
Hunt is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my parents,” added Hunt.
"They were really supportive of me. Also, my recruiter, Toni Knight, was very helpful in navigating my way and helping me understand the process."
Note: Bryan Niegal of The U.S. Navy's Community Outreach program (Millington, Tennessee) sent this story to The City Sentinel newspaper. Pat McGuigan, editor emeritus, prepared the story for posting.
