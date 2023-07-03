Oklahoma City – Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, has announced the approval of interim study requests that will be discussed during the legislative interim.
According to a press release from Treat’s communications staff, “A total of 61 requests were approved and will now be heard before their respective committees for further consideration. It is now at the discretion of each committee chair whether to schedule the study.”
((talics added by The City Sentinel.)
Pro Tem Treat said interim studies will occur over the summer months and must conclude by November 3.
“All of these interim studies include matters of importance to the Oklahomans we serve,” Pro Tem Treat said.
“Senators have submitted their ideas that deal with items that either weren’t passed during regular session or that are evolving issues that need more research and evaluation that can be developed into policy worthy of being passed into law. These are forward looking projects and bring opportunities for each committee to help make Oklahoma a better state. I appreciate my Senate colleagues for submitting these requests and I look forward to seeing the results of each one.”
After committee chairs finalize interim study requests, hearing dates and times will be set and can be found on the Senate website. Meeting notices will be sent by Senate committees once scheduled. Hearings will also be lives-treamed on the Senate website.
To view a list of the 2023 interim studies as presented on the Oklahoma Senate website, click here:
https://oksenate.gov/publications/senate-interim-studies
2023 Interim Studies
Although these requests for interim studies have been assigned to the following committees, it is at the discretion of each respective chair whether to schedule a study for presentation.
S-2023-01 Flood Issues
Requestor: Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Energy and Telecommunications
IS-2023-02 Update on Electric Vehicle charging in Oklahoma
Requestor: Mary Boren, D-Norman
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Aeronautics and Transportation
IS-2023-03 Plants to Plastics
Requestor: Boren
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Agriculture and Rural Affairs
IS-2023-04 Federal Clean Energy Incentives
Requestor: Boren
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Finance
IS-2023-05 Healthy Minds Interventions
Requestor: Boren
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-06 Women Business & Positive Change in Oklahoma
Requestor: Boren
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Business and Commerce
IS-2023-07 Role of Mentors for At-Risk Children
Requestor: Boren
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-08 Ending Homelessness
Requestor: Boren
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-09 Look at Best Practices for Legislation Relating to Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
Requestor: Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Public Safety
IS-2023-11 Nuclear Capability for Power Plants
Requestor: George Burns, R-Pollard
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Energy and Telecommunications
IS-2023-12 Judicial Reform
Requestor: Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Judiciary
IS-2023-13 Nuclear Power Plants
Requestor: Dahm
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Energy and Telecommunications
IS-2023-14 Oklahoma Pre-K as a Model for Reform
Requestor: Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Education
IS-2023-15 Modifying TANF Income Disregards
Requestor: Dossett
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-16 Breastfeeding for Oklahoma Foster Infants
Requestor: Dossett
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-17 Publishing Arrest Booking Photographs for Profit
Requestor: Dossett
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Public Safety
IS-2023-18 School Lunch Program in Oklahoma
Requestor: Dossett
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Education
IS-2023-19 Sales Tax Exemption on Gun Safes
Requestor: Dossett
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Finance
IS-2023-20 School Evaluation Systems
Requestor: Dossett
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Education
IS-2023-21 Used Needle Disposal and Safety
Requestor: Dossett
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-24 Opioid Treatment Clinics v. Pain Management Clinics
Requestor: Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-26 Helping Families Navigate Through Mental Health
Requestor: Garvin
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-27 Tort Reform
Requestor: Garvin
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Judiciary
IS-2023-29 Mental Health Treatment Options
Requestor: Garvin
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-30 Pay Transparency
Requestor: Garvin
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Business and Commerce
IS-2023-31 Afghan Placement & Assistance Program
Requestor: Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Veterans and Military Affairs
IS-2023-32 Handle with Care
Requestor: Hicks
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-33 Identifying Barriers to Learning and the Impact on a Student's Education
Requestor: Hicks
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Education
IS-2023-34 Labor Participation Rate & Workforce Development
Requestor: Hicks
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Business and Commerce
IS-2023-35 Benefits of providing access to Insulin for the Uninsured
Requestor: Hicks
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-36 Improving Maternal Healthcare
Requestor: Hicks
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-37 Governmental Tort Claims
Requestor: Howard
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Judiciary
IS-2023-38 Judicial Districts
Requestor: Howard
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Judiciary
IS-2023-39 Judicial Reform
Requestor: Howard
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Judiciary
IS-2023-40 Oklahoma Tax Commission Fees
Requestor: Darcy Jech. R-Kingfisher
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Finance
IS-2023-41 Insurance for School Property
Requestor: Jech
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Retirement and Insurance
IS-2023-42 DHS Services
Requestor: Jech
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-43 What is a Quality Job?
Requestor: Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Business and Commerce
IS-2023-44 Housing for All Oklahomans: Availability, Safety & Stability
Requestor: Kirt
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Judiciary
IS-2023-45 Investing in Behavioral Health Workforce
Requestor: Kirt
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-46 Study of the Compost Program for roadside service
Requestor: Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Aeronautics and Transportation
IS-2023-47 Art Therapy helping students
Requestor: Matthews
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Business and Commerce
IS-2023-48 Crypto Mining Operations
Requestor: John Paul Montgomery, R-Lawton
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Business and Commerce
IS-2023-49 Federal No Surprises Billing law
Requestor: Montgomery
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Retirement and Insurance
IS-2023-50 School Property Casualty Insurance Markets and Use of Interlocals
Requestor: Montgomery
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Retirement and Insurance
IS-2023-51 Biden's 30x30 Executive Order
Requestor: Casey Murdock, R-Felt
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: General Government
IS-2023-52 Centrally Assessed Property Subject to Ad Valorem Taxes
Requestor: Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: General Government
IS-2023-53 Performance Based Rates (PBR) and Rights of First Refusal (ROFR)
Requestor: Paxton
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Energy and Telecommunications
IS-2023-54 Oklahoma Rural Development through Industrial Hemp Production
Requestor: Roland Pederson, R-Burlington
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Agriculture and Rural Affairs
IS-2023-56 Electricity
Requestor: Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Energy and Telecommunications
IS-2023-58 Science of Reading
Requestor: Adam Pugh, R-Edmond
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Education
IS-2023-60 ESG & Oklahoma's Investments
Requestor: Dave Rader, R-Tulsa
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Appropriations
IS-2023-62 Teacher Pipeline
Requestor: Ally Seifried, R-Claremore
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Education
IS-2023-63 Compost program for roadside stabilization.
Requestor: Rob Standridge, R-Norman
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Aeronautics and Transportation
IS-2023-64 DEI Programs and Influence at State Universities
Requestor: Standridge
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Education
IS-2023-67 County Purchasing Procedures
Requestor: Jack Stewart, R-Yukon
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: General Government
IS-2023-68 Protecting Against Discriminatory Hiring Practices
Requestor: Stewart
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Judiciary
IS-2023-69 Addressing Virtual Days in PK-12 Public Schools
Requestor: Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Education
IS-2023-71 PTSD/Mental Health Issues for First Responders
Requestor: Darrell Weaver, R-Moore
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Health and Human Services
IS-2023-72 Deputy Sheriff’s Salaries
Requestor: Weaver
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Public Safety
IS-2023-73 School Human Trafficking Education and Awareness
Requestor: Weaver
Presentation & Reports: Not Available
Committee: Education
Pat McGuigan Comments on Information Provided about Interim Studies
This year’s press release from Treat’s is less detailed than the president pro tempore’s past releases about the Interim Study process.
In 2022, a total of 60 Interim Studies were requested. Senator Treat approved 41.
In 2021, a total of 72 Interim Studies were requested. Senator Treat approved 71, one was withdrawn.
In 2020, a total of 64 Interim Studies were requested. Senator Treat approved 39.
(https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/oklahoma-senate-president-pro-temp-greg-treat-announces-interim-studies-approved-for-republican-members/ )
Until two years ago, Senate Interim Studies, once approved, included details about the study in senate staff press releases -- materials explaining the reason for the request from the requesting Senator(s) and in most cases specifications on when and where the Interim study would be held.
Such information was provided forseveral years, but now the information provided at the start of the interim process is sketchy.
The approved studies, last year and this, have a line saying details are "not available" about the studies. In past years, Treat’s staff provided information about the number of studies requested. That information was not featured in this year’s press release.
Slowly but surely, the Oklahoma Legislature is edging toward year-round work. Since 2018, there has been a steady stream of special sessions.
With Interim Study time, members of the Legislature are at the Capitol almost year-round. In formal literature, the Oklahoma Legislature is still generally described as “part-time,” but that is at best a murky description these days.
Editor’s note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a state Senate press release, adding some additional information to the listing of Interim Studies, and the last few sentences about the lack of details. McGuigan has asked the Senate Communications office to provide additional information about the studies. McGuigan is also publisher and founder of CapitolBeatOK.com, an online news service based in Oklahoma City. Much of the content on CapitolBeatOK.com focuses on the background details and mechanics of local and state government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.