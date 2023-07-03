studies

Oklahoma City – Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, has announced the approval of interim study requests that will be discussed during the legislative interim.

According to a press release from Treat’s communications staff, “A total of 61 requests were approved and will now be heard before their respective committees for further consideration. It is now at the discretion of each committee chair whether to schedule the study.”

Pro Tem Treat said interim studies will occur over the summer months and must conclude by November 3.

“All of these interim studies include matters of importance to the Oklahomans we serve,” Pro Tem Treat said.

“Senators have submitted their ideas that deal with items that either weren’t passed during regular session or that are evolving issues that need more research and evaluation that can be developed into policy worthy of being passed into law. These are forward looking projects and bring opportunities for each committee to help make Oklahoma a better state. I appreciate my Senate colleagues for submitting these requests and I look forward to seeing the results of each one.”

After committee chairs finalize interim study requests, hearing dates and times will be set and can be found on the Senate website. Meeting notices will be sent by Senate committees once scheduled. Hearings will also be lives-treamed on the Senate website.

2023 Interim Studies

Although these requests for interim studies have been assigned to the following committees, it is at the discretion of each respective chair whether to schedule a study for presentation.

S-2023-01 Flood Issues

Requestor: Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Energy and Telecommunications

IS-2023-02 Update on Electric Vehicle charging in Oklahoma

Requestor: Mary Boren, D-Norman

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Aeronautics and Transportation

IS-2023-03 Plants to Plastics

Requestor: Boren

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Agriculture and Rural Affairs

IS-2023-04 Federal Clean Energy Incentives

Requestor: Boren

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Finance

IS-2023-05 Healthy Minds Interventions

Requestor: Boren

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-06 Women Business & Positive Change in Oklahoma

Requestor: Boren

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Business and Commerce

IS-2023-07 Role of Mentors for At-Risk Children

Requestor: Boren

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-08 Ending Homelessness

Requestor: Boren

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-09 Look at Best Practices for Legislation Relating to Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Requestor: Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Public Safety

IS-2023-11 Nuclear Capability for Power Plants

Requestor: George Burns, R-Pollard

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Energy and Telecommunications

IS-2023-12 Judicial Reform

Requestor: Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Judiciary

IS-2023-13 Nuclear Power Plants

Requestor: Dahm

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Energy and Telecommunications

IS-2023-14 Oklahoma Pre-K as a Model for Reform

Requestor: Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Education

IS-2023-15 Modifying TANF Income Disregards

Requestor: Dossett

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-16 Breastfeeding for Oklahoma Foster Infants

Requestor: Dossett

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-17 Publishing Arrest Booking Photographs for Profit

Requestor: Dossett

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Public Safety

IS-2023-18 School Lunch Program in Oklahoma

Requestor: Dossett

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Education

IS-2023-19 Sales Tax Exemption on Gun Safes

Requestor: Dossett

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Finance

IS-2023-20 School Evaluation Systems

Requestor: Dossett

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Education

IS-2023-21 Used Needle Disposal and Safety

Requestor: Dossett

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-24 Opioid Treatment Clinics v. Pain Management Clinics

Requestor: Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-26 Helping Families Navigate Through Mental Health

Requestor: Garvin

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-27 Tort Reform

Requestor: Garvin

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Judiciary

IS-2023-29 Mental Health Treatment Options

Requestor: Garvin

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-30 Pay Transparency

Requestor: Garvin

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Business and Commerce

IS-2023-31 Afghan Placement & Assistance Program

Requestor: Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Veterans and Military Affairs

IS-2023-32 Handle with Care

Requestor: Hicks

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-33 Identifying Barriers to Learning and the Impact on a Student's Education

Requestor: Hicks

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Education

IS-2023-34 Labor Participation Rate & Workforce Development

Requestor: Hicks

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Business and Commerce

IS-2023-35 Benefits of providing access to Insulin for the Uninsured

Requestor: Hicks

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-36 Improving Maternal Healthcare

Requestor: Hicks

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-37 Governmental Tort Claims

Requestor: Howard

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Judiciary

IS-2023-38 Judicial Districts

Requestor: Howard

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Judiciary

IS-2023-39 Judicial Reform

Requestor: Howard

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Judiciary

IS-2023-40 Oklahoma Tax Commission Fees

Requestor: Darcy Jech. R-Kingfisher

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Finance

IS-2023-41 Insurance for School Property

Requestor: Jech

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Retirement and Insurance

IS-2023-42 DHS Services

Requestor: Jech

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-43 What is a Quality Job?

Requestor: Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Business and Commerce

IS-2023-44 Housing for All Oklahomans: Availability, Safety & Stability

Requestor: Kirt

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Judiciary

IS-2023-45 Investing in Behavioral Health Workforce

Requestor: Kirt

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-46 Study of the Compost Program for roadside service

Requestor: Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Aeronautics and Transportation

IS-2023-47 Art Therapy helping students

Requestor: Matthews

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Business and Commerce

IS-2023-48 Crypto Mining Operations

Requestor: John Paul Montgomery, R-Lawton

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Business and Commerce

IS-2023-49 Federal No Surprises Billing law

Requestor: Montgomery

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Retirement and Insurance

IS-2023-50 School Property Casualty Insurance Markets and Use of Interlocals

Requestor: Montgomery

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Retirement and Insurance

IS-2023-51 Biden's 30x30 Executive Order

Requestor: Casey Murdock, R-Felt

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: General Government

IS-2023-52 Centrally Assessed Property Subject to Ad Valorem Taxes

Requestor: Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: General Government

IS-2023-53 Performance Based Rates (PBR) and Rights of First Refusal (ROFR)

Requestor: Paxton

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Energy and Telecommunications

IS-2023-54 Oklahoma Rural Development through Industrial Hemp Production

Requestor: Roland Pederson, R-Burlington

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Agriculture and Rural Affairs

IS-2023-56 Electricity

Requestor: Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Energy and Telecommunications

IS-2023-58 Science of Reading

Requestor: Adam Pugh, R-Edmond

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Education

IS-2023-60 ESG & Oklahoma's Investments

Requestor: Dave Rader, R-Tulsa

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Appropriations

IS-2023-62 Teacher Pipeline

Requestor: Ally Seifried, R-Claremore

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Education

IS-2023-63 Compost program for roadside stabilization.

Requestor: Rob Standridge, R-Norman

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Aeronautics and Transportation

IS-2023-64 DEI Programs and Influence at State Universities

Requestor: Standridge

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Education

IS-2023-67 County Purchasing Procedures

Requestor: Jack Stewart, R-Yukon

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: General Government

IS-2023-68 Protecting Against Discriminatory Hiring Practices

Requestor: Stewart

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Judiciary

IS-2023-69 Addressing Virtual Days in PK-12 Public Schools

Requestor: Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Education

IS-2023-71 PTSD/Mental Health Issues for First Responders

Requestor: Darrell Weaver, R-Moore

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Health and Human Services

IS-2023-72 Deputy Sheriff’s Salaries

Requestor: Weaver

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Public Safety

IS-2023-73 School Human Trafficking Education and Awareness

Requestor: Weaver

Presentation & Reports: Not Available

Committee: Education

Pat McGuigan Comments on Information Provided about Interim Studies

This year’s press release from Treat’s is less detailed than the president pro tempore’s past releases about the Interim Study process.

In 2022, a total of 60 Interim Studies were requested. Senator Treat approved 41.

In 2021, a total of 72 Interim Studies were requested. Senator Treat approved 71, one was withdrawn.

In 2020, a total of 64 Interim Studies were requested. Senator Treat approved 39.

(https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/oklahoma-senate-president-pro-temp-greg-treat-announces-interim-studies-approved-for-republican-members/ )

Until two years ago, Senate Interim Studies, once approved, included details about the study in senate staff press releases -- materials explaining the reason for the request from the requesting Senator(s) and in most cases specifications on when and where the Interim study would be held.

Such information was provided forseveral years, but now the information provided at the start of the interim process is sketchy.

 

The approved studies, last year and this, have a line saying details are "not available" about the studies. In past years, Treat’s staff provided information about the number of studies requested. That information was not featured in this year’s press release.

 

Slowly but surely, the Oklahoma Legislature is edging toward year-round work. Since 2018, there has been a steady stream of special sessions.

 

With Interim Study time, members of the Legislature are at the Capitol almost year-round. In formal literature, the Oklahoma Legislature is still generally described as “part-time,” but that is at best a murky description these days.

 

Editor’s note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a state Senate press release, adding some additional information to the listing of Interim Studies, and the last few sentences about the lack of details. McGuigan has asked the Senate Communications office to provide additional information about the studies. McGuigan is also publisher and founder of CapitolBeatOK.com, an online news service based in Oklahoma City. Much of the content on CapitolBeatOK.com focuses on the background details and mechanics of local and state government.

 
 
 
